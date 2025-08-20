Uganda Cranes Set for Historic CHAN 2024 Quarterfinal Clash with Senegal at Namboole

The CHAN 2024 tournament in Uganda has entered a thrilling new chapter as the Uganda Cranes gear up for a historic Quarterfinal clash against Senegal’s Lions of Teranga this Saturday, August 23, at Namboole Stadium.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) hailed the Cranes’ dramatic encounter with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on August 18, describing it as “football’s version of a death and resurrection experience.” The pulsating showdown, witnessed by 34,000 fans at Namboole and millions more across the nation, has set the stage for what promises to be another unforgettable moment in Ugandan football history.

“We hope Monday’s moment becomes an inspiration for the Uganda Cranes to finish the next business of a Quarter Final on Saturday,” said Dr. Dennis K. Mugimba, Chairperson of the LOC Communications and Signage Sub-Committee.

With excitement soaring, CAF has announced that ticket sales for the Uganda–Senegal Quarterfinal will open on Wednesday, August 20, at 9 a.m. Online sales are expected to sell out quickly, and fans have been urged to buy early to avoid disappointment. To curb black market resales, CAF has limited purchases to a maximum of three tickets per person.

The LOC has cautioned supporters against buying physical tickets or re-sold electronic tickets, warning that fake or duplicate tickets will not grant stadium access.

The LOC commended Uganda’s security agencies, led by the Uganda Police Force, for ensuring a safe tournament atmosphere. Fans under the influence of alcohol or engaging in aggressive behaviour will be denied entry, even with genuine tickets.

“It is impossible to enjoy anything when you feel insecure and unsafe,” the LOC noted, thanking the Government of Uganda for prioritising security at CHAN 2024.

As the tournament advances to the knockout stage, Algeria, Guinea, Niger, and South Africa have bowed out, with the LOC wishing them safe travels. Uganda remains focused on its sole Quarterfinal hosting duty—Saturday’s highly anticipated showdown at Namboole.

With national pride swelling and the Cranes drawing strength from their dramatic Match Day 5 triumph, Saturday’s clash against Senegal is set to test the spirit, skill, and resilience of Ugandan football on the continental stage.

