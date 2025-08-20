Wazalendo SACCO Boosts Armoured Division Ahead of CDF Cup Showdown

Wazalendo Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (WSACCO) has extended support to its members at the Armoured Division by providing a full Public Address System to enhance communication and welfare.

The support comes days before the start of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Cup tournament, which the Armoured Division will host from 26 August 2025.

While receiving the equipment, Division Commander Maj Gen Deus Sande commended WSACCO leadership for responding to a request made during an earlier financial literacy mobilisation visit. “We presented the need for a Public Address System to improve our communication, and today, Wazalendo has delivered. This cordial relationship has always strengthened our ability to manage soldiers’ welfare. We shall use the system to easily disseminate information to our troops, most of whom are members of the SACCO,” Maj Gen Sande said.

He added that the support comes at an opportune time, noting that the system will help in sensitisation and entertainment during the CDF Cup, reducing the cost of hiring equipment.

Speaking on behalf of the WSACCO Board and Management, Col Benon Kato, the Director of Finance and Administration, said the gesture was a way of giving back to the Armoured Division for its continued partnership in improving members’ welfare. “Armoured Division has always supported Wazalendo by mobilising and enabling personnel under their command to access SACCO services. This has greatly enhanced the welfare of our members,” Col Kato said.

The handover ceremony was witnessed by Division Administration Officer Col Dan Kirya Bamutuze, Political Commissar Lt Nelson Twinomujuni, WSACCO delegate Cpl Tayebwa Francis, and other staff.

