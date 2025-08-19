First Lady Janet Museveni Congratulates Uganda Cranes on Historic CHAN 2024 Quarter-Final Berth

First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni has lauded the Uganda Cranes for their historic performance at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, praising the team for turning hope into history.

In a celebratory message shared on her official Twitter account, the First Lady wrote: “So proud of you, @UgandaCranes! You have turned hope into history! With discipline, teamwork, and God’s grace, you’ve lifted our flag into the Quarter-Finals. The nation marches with you—TULUMBE!”

The tweet comes as Uganda topped Group C to advance to the knockout stages for the first time in CHAN history. The Cranes secured a dramatic 3-3 draw against South Africa at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, a result that ensured their qualification and ignited nationwide celebrations.

First Lady Museveni’s message highlighted key qualities that propelled the team to success: discipline, teamwork, and faith, noting that the players’ efforts had united the nation behind a shared moment of pride.

The term “TULUMBE”, often used to rally support, resonated widely across social media, with fans echoing the sentiment and celebrating the historic milestone.

The Uganda Cranes will now prepare for their quarter-final clash against the runners-up of Group D, scheduled to be held at the Mandela National Stadium. The First Lady’s praise reflects the broader national sentiment, as Ugandans across the country continue to cheer for their team’s unprecedented achievement.

This historic CHAN 2024 run not only marks a sporting milestone for Uganda but also underscores the unifying power of football in bringing the nation together in celebration of collective pride and achievement.

