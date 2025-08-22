Tight Security and Ticketing Measures Ahead of Uganda vs Senegal CHAN Quarterfinal at Namboole

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of AFCON CHAN–Pamoja has issued fresh guidelines on security and ticketing ahead of the much-anticipated quarterfinal clash between Uganda and Senegal scheduled for Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Namboole Stadium.

The statement follows social media claims of violence and robberies targeting fans after Uganda’s 3–1 loss to South Africa on Match Day Five. Videos circulating online, mainly via TikTok, alleged attacks on fans exiting the stadium. However, the Uganda Police Force dismissed the allegations as “baseless, reckless, and misleading,” affirming that no such incidents were reported. Authorities have nevertheless urged anyone with evidence to step forward while assuring the public of heightened security through a robust, intelligence-led joint operation covering stadium interiors, exits, and surrounding routes.

Concerns were also raised about fan misconduct during the South Africa match, when some supporters threw bottles and cups at players. The LOC reminded fans that such acts constitute hooliganism under Section 64 of the National Sports Act, 2023, which prescribes penalties of up to UGX 9.6 million, a prison term of up to 10 years, or both, along with possible bans from attending sports events. As a result, aggressive fans or those under the influence of alcohol will be denied entry, and all drinks in the stadium will be served only in disposable cups.

On ticketing, the LOC clarified that CAF is fully responsible for sales and distribution. Following Match Day One, CAF moved to an exclusively online ticketing system, which has seen strong adoption, with Namboole consistently filling its 34,000 capacity. For Saturday’s game, demand exceeded supply by more than four times, leading to long online queues as CAF enforced limits of three tickets per buyer to curb bulk purchases and safeguard the platform from cyber threats.

The LOC warned fans against buying physical or secondary-market tickets, stressing that counterfeit or duplicate tickets are punishable under Section 65 of the National Sports Act, 2023, which criminalises financial exploitation of fans. Convictions may attract similar penalties of up to UGX 9.6 million, imprisonment, or both, with additional compensation to victims.

Despite the controversies, anticipation is high as Uganda faces Senegal in a do-or-die quarterfinal at 5 p.m. tomorrow. The LOC closed its message with a rallying call: “We pray and wish the Uganda Cranes a historic win against Senegal.”

