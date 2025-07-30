FDC Endorses Nandala Mafabi For 2026 Presidential Race as Amuriat Steps Aside

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has officially endorsed party Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi as its flag bearer for the 2026 presidential elections, following the decision by party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat to step aside.

The endorsement was confirmed during a high-level National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held today at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi. The session, primarily convened to deliberate on the party’s financial roadmap for the 2026 general elections, also marked a significant leadership shift within Uganda’s oldest opposition political party.

According to sources within the NEC, the decision to field Nandala Mafabi was reached amicably earlier in the week after senior party elders advised Amuriat to withdraw his interest in the top seat. The move, insiders say, was aimed at consolidating internal unity and repositioning the party for a more formidable challenge in the upcoming polls.

“The elders believe that Nandala brings a fresh yet experienced face to the table, and his reputation for financial discipline and grassroots connection could rejuvenate the party’s base,” said a source privy to the closed-door deliberations.

Amuriat, who took over the party presidency in 2017 following the retirement of Dr. Kizza Besigye from active politics, has faced mounting criticism over his leadership style. Several members have accused him of failing to strengthen party structures, grow the membership base, and raise sufficient funds—challenges that have plagued the FDC since Besigye’s departure.

The tension within the party peaked recently when Dr. Besigye, once the face of Uganda’s opposition, broke away with a faction of loyalists to form the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), citing ideological divergence and poor internal governance within the FDC.

The endorsement of Nandala Mafabi is seen by political observers as an attempt by the FDC to reclaim lost ground and rebuild public confidence in its leadership. Mafabi, a veteran legislator from Budadiri West and a respected economist, has long been viewed as a stabilizing force within the party and one of its key financiers.

Speaking briefly after the announcement, a confident Mafabi said: “I accept this responsibility with humility and commitment. Our party needs to regain its position as the vanguard of democratic struggle in Uganda. I am ready to lead this charge alongside our members across the country.”

With the 2026 elections drawing closer, the FDC is now expected to embark on nationwide mobilization drives under Mafabi’s leadership, aiming to rejuvenate support in key constituencies and reclaim its dominance in Uganda’s opposition landscape.

The political playing field continues to evolve, with the opposition fragmented and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) preparing for yet another term under President Yoweri Museveni, who has not ruled out standing again.

As the dust settles in Najjanankumbi, all eyes now turn to how Mafabi will unite a fractured opposition and present a compelling alternative to Ugandans in next year’s decisive election.

Comments

comments