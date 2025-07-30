Uganda Unveils Digital Ticketing for CHAN 2024 as Namboole Prepares for Historic Kickoff

LUganda’s preparations to co-host the 8th edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) have reached their final stretch, with the Local Organising Committee officially releasing the ticketing arrangements for the matches set to be played at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The CHAN 2024 tournament, officially branded as TotalEnergies CAF CHAN PAMOJA 2024, will run from August 2 to August 30, 2025, and is being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda under the historic PAMOJA partnership.

Unlike the Africa Cup of Nations, the CHAN tournament exclusively features players who play in the domestic leagues of their home countries. Nineteen national teams will be participating in this edition, with five of them—Algeria, Guinea, Niger, South Africa, and host nation Uganda—placed in Group C, whose matches will be hosted entirely in Uganda. Namboole Stadium, freshly renovated to meet international standards, will host a total of 12 matches, including nine group-stage games, one quarterfinal, one semifinal, and the third-place playoff.

The first match on Ugandan soil will take place on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. between Niger, nicknamed the “Menas,” and Guinea, known as the “National Elephants.” Later that evening at 8:00 p.m., Uganda’s national team, The Cranes, will take on Algeria, commonly referred to as “The Greens.” This double-header will mark the beginning of Uganda’s hosting responsibility, though the overall tournament will officially kick off two days earlier on August 2 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

As excitement builds among fans, the Local Organising Committee has emphasized that all ticketing for the tournament is fully digital, with no option for physical ticket sales. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the official CAF ticketing site at www.cafonline.com or by scanning a QR code that leads directly to the platform. Upon entering the site, fans can choose their host country and book tickets for games held in Kenya, Tanzania, or Uganda. For Uganda’s fixtures, users must click on the “Book Now” option under the Uganda tab, which reveals a full list of match days and fixtures at Namboole.

The ticketing model allows fans to attend all games scheduled on a given match day using a single ticket. For example, a fan attending the 5:00 p.m. game can remain in the stadium to watch the 8:00 p.m. fixture without purchasing an additional ticket. However, once a ticket has been scanned and used for entry, re-entry is not permitted. This policy means fans must remain inside the stadium between matches if they wish to attend both games on the same ticket.

To ensure accessibility for all, ticket prices have been structured in three affordable categories: UGX 10,000 for Ordinary tickets, UGX 30,000 for Silver, and UGX 50,000 for Premium. The number of tickets that can be purchased in one transaction is capped at five. Fans requiring tickets for larger groups, such as schools or corporate delegations, will have to wait for further guidance from CAF regarding bulk purchase options.

Seating at Namboole will be clearly allocated based on the ticket category. Ordinary ticket holders will be seated in Sections 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, and 16, primarily behind the goalposts. Silver ticket holders will be placed in Section 5 on the eastern side of the stadium, directly opposite the VVIP area, while Premium ticket holders will enjoy prime views from Sections 12 and 14, adjacent to the VVIP seating.

As fans book their tickets online, the platform provides a digital map of the stadium, allowing users to view and select their preferred section. A seat number is automatically allocated once the section is selected, and the seat is held for ten minutes to complete the purchase. To finalize payment, fans can use MTN MoMo, Airtel Money, or Visa/Mastercard. The system prompts users to enter their mobile money PIN to complete the transaction, after which the ticket is delivered either via SMS with a downloadable link or directly to the user’s email.

Fans are advised to either print their tickets or carry their mobile devices with the digital ticket ready for scanning at the gates. The Local Organising Committee has emphasized that this digital approach is aimed at enhancing security, efficiency, and convenience for all attendees.

In an effort to amplify public awareness, the LOC has allocated UGX 1 billion to promote the tournament across TV, radio, digital platforms, and through social media influencers and grassroots community mobilization. This drive is expected to generate high interest and ensure full stadiums during match days.

According to Dr. Dennis K. Mugimba, Chairperson of the Communications and Signage Sub-Committee, the aim is to make CHAN 2024 in Uganda not just a sporting event but a memorable experience for every fan. He emphasized the importance of affordability and accessibility, noting that “every Ugandan who loves football should be able to witness this tournament live at Namboole.”

As the teams arrive and final preparations continue, Uganda stands ready to welcome the continent and deliver an unforgettable showcase of local football talent. The Cranes’ first test against Algeria promises to set the tone for what is expected to be one of the most competitive and fan-driven CHAN tournaments in recent memory.

