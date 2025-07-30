FUFA Appoints Bashir Mutyaba as New Football Development Director

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has officially appointed Bashir Mutyaba as its new Football Development Director, effective 1st August 2025.

The announcement follows the departure of Ali Mwebe, who has been recruited by FIFA to serve as a Regional Technical Consultant.

Mr. Mutyaba, a long-serving member of FUFA’s Development Department, has played a significant role in shaping youth football structures in Uganda. His elevation to the top development post is seen as a move to ensure continuity and strategic alignment with existing football growth programs under FUFA, CAF, and FIFA.

According to FUFA, Mutyaba’s deep understanding of grassroots football, combined with his experience in technical and administrative aspects of the game, makes him well-positioned to lead key initiatives aimed at strengthening football structures across the country.

His appointment signals FUFA’s commitment to maintaining momentum in youth development, talent identification, coaching education, and implementation of international development frameworks that enhance Uganda’s footballing standards.

The federation congratulated Mutyaba on his new role and expressed confidence in his ability to drive progress and innovation in Uganda’s football development ecosystem.

