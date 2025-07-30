Luis Diaz Joins Bayern Munich from Liverpool in €75 Million Deal

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have completed the high-profile signing of Luis Diaz from Liverpool, in a deal reportedly worth up to €75 million ($86.7 million). The Colombian winger has signed a contract that will keep him at the Allianz Arena until 2029.

Diaz, 28, brings a wealth of top-flight experience and silverware to Bayern, having won the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup during his stint at Anfield. He joined Liverpool from Porto in January 2022 and quickly became one of the Premier League’s most dynamic wide attackers.

“In Luis Diaz, we have succeeded in bringing in one of the best left wingers in the Premier League,” said Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen. “He brings real player character from Liverpool to FC Bayern. He’s won silverware with every one of his clubs to date.”

In his first comments as a Bayern player, Diaz expressed his excitement about the move.

“It means a lot to me to be part of FC Bayern. They’re one of the biggest clubs in the world. I want to help my new team with my way of playing football and my character. My goal is to win every possible title, and that’s what we’ll work for every day as a team,” Diaz said

Last season, Diaz made 50 appearances across all competitions, scoring 17 goals as Liverpool, under new manager Arne Slot, won the English title for a record-equalling 20th time. On the international stage, he has 18 goals in 63 appearances for Colombia.

He was notably absent from Liverpool’s recent 4-2 friendly defeat to AC Milan in Hong Kong, fueling speculation about his imminent departure.

Diaz’s arrival comes at a crucial time for Bayern, who recently lost Jamal Musiala to a serious injury, a broken leg and dislocated ankle sustained during the Club World Cup. The signing adds much-needed depth and star quality to Bayern’s attack.

The Colombian becomes Bayern’s most expensive acquisition of the summer, following a relatively quiet window that included low-cost signings like Jonathan Tah from Leverkusen and Tom Bischof from Hoffenheim, both initially intended for the Club World Cup.

To fund Diaz’s transfer, Bayern sold young striker Mathys Tel to Tottenham Hotspur and eased their wage bill after the exits of Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané.

Interestingly, Diaz’s departure is part of a broader shift in Liverpool’s transfer dealings, with the English club increasingly doing business with Bundesliga sides. Recent signings include Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Hugo Ekitike, while Jarell Quansah has moved to Bayer Leverkusen.

