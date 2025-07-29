Uganda Names 25-Man Squad for CAF CHAN Showdown Against Algeria, Allan Okello to Captain the Cranes

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has officially released a 25-man squad for Uganda’s highly anticipated CHAN qualifier match against Algeria, slated for Sunday, August 4th at the refurbished Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The announcement was made on Monday by FUFA Communications Director Ahmed Hussein, who voiced confidence in the team’s preparation and potential.

“We are confident that the selected players will raise the Ugandan flag high. The boys are ready and determined to give their best against Algeria,” said Hussein, underscoring the significance of the tie in Uganda’s football calendar.

The squad, which was finalized after several weeks of intensive training and evaluation by the national technical bench, features a healthy mix of domestic and international talent, with a total of three goalkeepers and several seasoned performers in top form. Notably, standout midfielder Allan Okello has been named team captain — a signal of trust in both his leadership and renewed form.

“This is a huge honor for me,” Okello remarked. “We are going out to fight for the country, and we will give it everything. The spirit in the camp is high, and every player knows what’s at stake.”

The CHAN (African Nations Championship) is reserved for players active in domestic leagues, though the technical team included a few with brief stints abroad, as per competition regulations.

Final 25-Man Squad:

Goalkeepers: Denis Kigundu, Joel Mutakubwa, Chrispas Kusiima

Defenders: Arnold Odong, Nicholas Mwere, Gideon Odongo, Herbart Achai, Hilary Panuel Mukundane, Emmanuel Anyama, Shafiq Nana Kwikiriza

Midfielders: Joseph Youngman Marvin, Jude Ssemugebi, Elvis Ngonde, Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Patrick Jonah Katende, Arafat Kiza Usama, Reagan Mpande, Lazaro Muhindo, Kizito Mugweri Gavin

Forwards: Junus Junior Sentamu, Rogers Ochaki Torach, Joel Serenjogi, Abdu Karim Watabala, Allan Okello (Captain)

The match marks a significant test for the Uganda Cranes, who are aiming to cement their place as one of East Africa’s most formidable football forces. Algeria, on the other hand, comes into the fixture with a reputation for physicality and tactical discipline.

The game is expected to attract both local and continental attention, not only for its competitive stakes but also for its symbolic return to Namboole Stadium — a facility that has recently undergone renovations to meet CAF standards.

Security and logistics arrangements are underway, with thousands of fans expected to fill the stands in a show of patriotism and football fervor.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 PM EAT.

