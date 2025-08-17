Uganda to Host Somalia vs. Guinea FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Namboole

Uganda has been confirmed as the neutral venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifier between Somalia and Guinea, with the match set to take place on September 5, 2025, at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) announced that it had accepted a request from the Somalia Football Federation to stage the fixture in Kampala after Somalia failed to secure a FIFA- and CAF-approved home ground.

“Somalia requested us to host that match because they don’t have a stadium approved by FIFA and CAF. We agreed to host them on the same day Uganda faces Mozambique in the second match at the stadium,” FUFA Chief Executive Officer Edgar Watson confirmed.

The arrangement will see two Group G clashes played back-to-back at Namboole, highlighting the stadium’s growing role as a key hub for regional and continental football.

Somalia currently sit at the bottom of Group G with just one point from six matches, while Guinea are in fifth place with seven points. Uganda’s own campaign remains alive but challenging, as the Cranes are in fourth position with nine points, still chasing their historic first-ever qualification for a FIFA World Cup. Group leaders Algeria dominate the standings with 15 points, having secured five victories and suffered one defeat.

With nine slots allocated to Africa for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, competition in Group G remains intense. Uganda’s hosting of the Somalia–Guinea clash is not only a show of regional solidarity but also a boost for local fans, who will enjoy a rare opportunity to witness two crucial qualifiers on home soil in a single day.

Football observers note that while Guinea will look to revive their hopes of qualification with a victory, Somalia faces an uphill battle to climb off the bottom of the table. For Uganda, however, the spotlight remains firmly on their own tie against Mozambique, which could prove decisive in keeping their World Cup dream alive.

The double-header at Namboole is expected to attract large crowds, giving Ugandan football fans a unique festival of international football in the heart of Kampala.

