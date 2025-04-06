Over 120,000 Unite for Kabaka’s 70th Birthday Run as Uganda Rallies Against HIV/AIDS

Uganda witnessed a historic show of unity and purpose on Sunday as more than 120,000 people participated in the 12th edition of the Airtel-Kabaka Birthday Run, held in celebration of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 70th birthday and under the theme “Men Against HIV/AIDS to Save the Girl Child.”

Held at Lubiri, Mengo, the event was more than a royal celebration—it was a nationwide statement of intent to eliminate HIV/AIDS by 2030. The massive turnout highlighted the growing public support for community-led health initiatives, especially those that emphasize male involvement in safeguarding the health of adolescent girls and young women.

Addressing participants, Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Mr. Soumendra Sahu, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from Ugandans.

“It is inspiring to see thousands of Ugandans once again unite for a cause that directly impacts their communities,” Sahu said. “Every one of us here is here for a brother, a sister, a friend, a stranger, and family at large. Our longstanding partnership with the Buganda Kingdom is a testament to our commitment to sustainable development, particularly in the field of health.”

He further emphasized the importance of strengthening local initiatives in the face of shrinking global HIV funding.

“The recent global funding challenges are hindering our progress towards ending HIV by 2030. This underscores the urgent need for collective effort through initiatives like the Kabaka Birthday Run.”

According to the 2024 UNAIDS Global AIDS Update, adolescent girls and young women aged 15-24 still accounted for 27% of new HIV infections in Eastern and Southern Africa, and are three times more likely to contract HIV than their male peers. This stark reality makes the run’s theme—calling on men to take active roles in HIV prevention—even more critical.

Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikkiro of Buganda, praised the event’s role in national health advocacy:

“This year, we continue to amplify our message—Men Against HIV/AIDS to Save the Girl Child. The Kabaka Birthday Run is not just a celebration of His Majesty’s life but a rallying call to improve public health in our nation.”

He lauded Airtel Uganda as a “premium partner,” whose ongoing commitment has significantly strengthened the Kingdom’s health and development agenda.

As thousands donned the run’s signature T-shirts and gathered under the morning sun, the message was clear: ending HIV/AIDS in Uganda will require a united, inclusive, and sustained approach. The Kabaka Birthday Run has evolved into a critical platform for advocacy, awareness, and mobilization.

“Airtel Uganda remains committed to initiatives that positively impact the lives of Ugandans within and beyond the Kingdom,” Sahu reiterated. “The fight against HIV/AIDS requires collective action, and we are proud to stand with the Buganda Kingdom and all Ugandans in this crucial cause.”

With each passing year, the Kabaka Birthday Run continues to grow not just in numbers but in national significance, pushing Uganda one step closer to a future free from HIV/AIDS.

