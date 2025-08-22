Minister Mutuuzo Hails ‘Power to You(th)’ Initiative for Championing Youth Empowerment in Uganda

The State Minister for Gender and Culture, Hon. Peace Regis Mutuuzo, has commended the Power to You(th) programme for its remarkable contribution in tackling some of the most urgent challenges facing young people in Uganda. These include child marriage, female genital mutilation (FGM), sexual and gender-based violence, and unintended pregnancies.

The Minister made the remarks on Thursday while presiding over the grand opening of a two-day Regional Learning and Celebration Festival at Ndere Cultural Centre in Kampala. The festival, attended by youth leaders, policymakers, civil society representatives, and development partners, marked the culmination of the five-year initiative that was launched in 2021 and is now winding up.

Hon. Mutuuzo praised the programme as a model of what can be achieved when government institutions, civil society, and young people work hand in hand to design solutions for the most pressing societal issues. “Through this programme, we have seen the power of partnerships. We have seen evidence-based solutions deliver real impact. And most importantly, we have seen young people step up as leaders, researchers, and advocates, proving that their energy, creativity, and innovation are central to our nation’s progress,” she said.

She further emphasised that the government remains committed to strengthening youth-adult partnerships, particularly in the development and implementation of national policies and programmes. According to her, ensuring that the voices of young people are reflected in decision-making processes is not only essential for inclusivity but also critical for sustainable development.

Also addressing the gathering, Mr. Mondo Kyateeka, the Commissioner for Youth and Children Affairs at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, applauded Power to You(th) for putting adolescents at the centre of programme design and implementation.

“It’s now clear more than ever before that programmes for young people must be designed with their full and meaningful participation. The power to change the situation of young people in Africa lies with young people themselves, and nowhere else,” Kyateeka remarked.

He, however, expressed concern about the persistent rise in unplanned pregnancies, citing government data that indicates that 42 per cent of all pregnancies in Uganda remain unintended. Kyateeka also issued a call to African families to embrace responsible parenthood, warning that the continent’s rapid population growth could undermine development efforts if families continue to have more children than they can adequately care for.

On his part, Mr. Jackson Chekweko, Executive Director of Reproductive Health Uganda (RHU), stressed that the programme was never meant to treat young people as passive recipients of aid but as active architects of change.

“Today, I am proud to say that this dream has become a reality. With young people at the centre, many of their challenges can be solved. Power to You(th) was not only a programme, but a movement,” Chekweko said, adding that the initiative had helped nurture a generation of young leaders who are now challenging harmful social norms in their communities.

The initiative has been implemented across seven countries—Ethiopia, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Senegal, and Uganda—focusing on amplifying the voices of adolescent girls and young women, particularly from marginalised and underserved communities. The programme has sought to ensure that they are actively involved in policy discussions and decisions concerning harmful practices, gender-based violence, and unintended pregnancies.

The Kampala event drew participants from several African countries, including Burundi, South Africa, Cameroon, Tanzania, and Kenya, turning the celebration into a continental platform for sharing experiences, best practices, and innovations in youth empowerment.

International and local development partners, including Sonke Gender Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, were recognised for their consistent support. Locally, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development provided technical and policy collaboration throughout the programme’s implementation.

As the five-year initiative comes to a close, stakeholders at the festival expressed optimism that its achievements will inspire future programmes and policies that put young people at the forefront of social transformation. Hon. Mutuuzo concluded by reaffirming government’s readiness to build on the momentum created, noting that Uganda cannot afford to sideline its youth, who make up the majority of the population.

“The future belongs to the young people of Uganda and Africa. By giving them the tools, opportunities, and platforms they deserve, we are investing in the future of our continent,” she said, to a round of applause from the audience.

The celebration at Ndere Cultural Centre was punctuated with cultural performances, youth-led exhibitions, and interactive dialogues, all of which highlighted the transformative role of young people in shaping the destiny of their communities.

Comments

comments