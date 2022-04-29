Tears as Frank Walusimbi quits NTV

Arguably the most noticeable face of the biggest Luganda evening news bulletin Frank Walusimbi, has bowed out. Walusimbi said his bye bye to the NTV audience on Thursday, April 28, as he completed the evening news bulletin.

Walusimbi was joined by NTV workmates from the news department to announce that his illustrious 15 year journey had, at least for now, come to an end.

His colleague Faridah Nakazibwe, with whom they joined the station back in 2006, almost shed a tear as she thanked and praised Walusimbi for the outstanding service to their audience.

Many have indeed praised Walusimbi for the professionalism demonstrated through the many years of Luganda news anchoring, superb presentation, his eloquence and depth of the Luganda language, that has made the bulletin the most listened to evening TV news bulletin in the country – according recent polling by Geopoll Audience Measurement.

Walusimbi’s decision has been a tightly guarded secret which is why it shocked many of the station’s fans. It’s not clear for now what his next destination will be but we shall be updating you on as details emerge.

Besides his exceptional anchoring, Walusimbi introduced the popular Tuwaye program also a Luganda program at which he interviewed news makers in Uganda’s political social and economic spheres.

Comments

comments