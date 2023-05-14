‘Killer’ police officer Wabwire arrested at Busia border

Ivan Wabwire, the policeman who shot and killed an Indian moneylender Uttam Bhandari along Parliament avenue has been arrested at Busia customs border point, Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango has confirmed.

Onyango said Wabwire was tracked by a joint team of security led by Busia DPC SP Didas Byaruhanga, and joined by Flying squad

Police confirmed that Wabwire shot and killed Bhandari, the director of TFS financial services, on May 12, 2023 at around 1230 hours at Raja Chambers along Parliamentary Avenue.

Wabwire Ivan aged 30, had reportedly returned from Butabika mental health hospital, and had been told to stay with a colleague from whom he allegedly stole a gun that he used to kill Bhandari.

