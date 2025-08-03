Rayvanny Ignites CHAN PAMOJA 2024 Opening with Electrifying Performance in Dar es Salaam

Tanzanian music sensation Rayvanny lit up Dar es Salaam on Friday night as CHAN PAMOJA 2024 officially kicked off in a burst of color, music, and cultural pride. Thousands of fans packed the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to witness the chart-topping artist headline the opening ceremony, setting the tone for a festival of football and unity across the continent.

A spectacular fusion of Tanzanian music and continental football marked the opening night of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024, as homegrown star Rayvanny lit up the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam with a stunning live performance.

The high-energy show kicked off before Saturday evening’s Group B opener between hosts Tanzania and Burkina Faso, creating a carnival-like atmosphere that celebrated Africa’s rich cultural heritage and its growing local football scene.

Rayvanny headlines a cultural spectacle

Thousands of fans filled the stands as Rayvanny, one of Tanzania’s biggest music exports, took centre stage.

The award-winning singer brought his signature Bongo Flava style to life with an electrifying performance that had the crowd dancing and singing along.

Accompanied by vibrant Singeli rhythms, a fast-paced traditional Tanzanian music style, Rayvanny’s show formed the heartbeat of an unforgettable opening ceremony.

Earlier, dancers from Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda — the tournament’s three co-hosts — presented traditional routines that celebrated the nations’ shared cultural identity.

A flag parade followed, showcasing the 19 participating countries in a powerful moment of continental unity.

Fireworks and flags capture the PAMOJA spirit

The evening burst into colour as fireworks lit up the Dar es Salaam sky, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Spectators waved flags, danced in the stands, and sang in celebration of the tournament’s return, fully embracing the spirit of “PAMOJA”, a Swahili word meaning “together”, which serves as the tournament’s official slogan.

The vibrant ceremony reflected the core values of the championship — unity through football and culture.

Kick-off to a tournament of hope

The opening match between Tanzania and Burkina Faso followed the ceremony, marking the official start of what promises to be a thrilling edition of the CHAN — the tournament dedicated exclusively to players competing in their national domestic leagues.

With co-hosting duties split among Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda, and an expanded prize pool, the CHAN PAMOJA 2024 has been billed as a turning point for the competition, aiming to highlight the depth of local talent across Africa.

The presence of local musical icons like Rayvanny underlines the fusion of sport and culture that CHAN seeks to promote — not just a celebration of football, but of African identity.

As the tournament unfolds, attention will turn to who can follow in the footsteps of defending champions Senegal and past winners like Morocco and DR Congo, as teams battle for continental glory — all against the backdrop of roaring crowds and pulsating rhythms.