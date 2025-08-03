Kenya v DR Congo: Hosts Set for litmus Test in High-Stakes Group A showdown

The Harambee Stars of Kenya will begin their historic journey in the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 on Sunday with a mouthwatering Group A clash against two-time champions DR Congo at the iconic Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

This opening fixture marks Kenya’s return to the continental stage and promises to set the tone for what is expected to be one of the most competitive editions of the tournament to date.

With five nations battling for just two quarter-final slots in Group A, every match takes on added significance — and the hosts are under pressure to deliver from the very first whistle.

Kenya: Resilience tested as McCarthy’s men eye dream start

For head coach Benni McCarthy, Sunday’s match represents the culmination of months of rebuilding and preparation — albeit with notable challenges along the way.

Appointed in March, the South African tactician has infused the Harambee Stars with confidence and modern tactical flair, but the team’s build-up to the tournament has been marred by unexpected player departures and fitness concerns.

Key attackers Moses Shumah and Emmanuel Osoro — the FKF Premier League’s top two scorers — were initially part of the squad before sealing moves to Zambian club Power Dynamos.

Rising teenage talent Mohamed Bajaber followed suit, completing a high-profile transfer to Simba SC in Tanzania on the eve of the competition.

In addition, Bandari defender Pamba Swaleh was ruled out due to a medical condition, while Kenya Police midfielder Brian Musa suffered a knee injury, further depleting the squad’s depth.

McCarthy, however, remains upbeat. “We’ve had solid preparations with tremendous backing from the government,” he said during the pre-match press conference.

“Yes, we’ve faced setbacks, but the players have shown great hunger and drive. Choosing the starting XI has been tough, but I’m confident that whoever takes the pitch will make the country proud.”

The team received a massive morale boost with a surprise visit from President William Ruto, who shared breakfast with the squad and announced a substantial incentive package should the team win the tournament.

“The president’s gesture has energized the entire group,” McCarthy added.

“We’re motivated not just by rewards, but by the pride of representing Kenya on home soil.”

DR Congo: Redemption mission begins under Otis Ngoma

On the opposite side, DR Congo — the most successful team in CHAN history with two titles (2009 and 2016) — arrive with unfinished business.

The Leopards endured a disappointing outing in Algeria two years ago, exiting at the group stage without a single goal.

Coach Otis Ngoma Kondi is determined to right those wrongs.

“We are not here for tourism,” he said emphatically.

“It’s a competition. The conditions here in Kenya are great, but we’re fully focused on football.”

Despite a shortened preparation period and only one friendly match before kickoff, Ngoma believes his squad is ready.

“Our first goal is to reach the quarter-finals,” he added. “We want to erase the memory of Algeria and go as far as possible — maybe even win it for a third time.”

Historic clash at a packed Kasarani

Kenya and DR Congo have met seven times previously, most recently in friendly matches in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

The Harambee Stars won the first two and drew the third 1-1 in Spain.

This time, however, the stakes are much higher. The 60,000-capacity Kasarani Stadium is sold out, and the atmosphere is expected to be electric as Kenyan fans rally behind their team.

The Leopards, known for their physical style and tactical maturity, will look to quiet the home crowd and impose their experience.

Group A outlook

Following the DR Congo tie, Kenya will face Angola on Thursday 7 August and Morocco on Sunday 10 August.

The Harambee Stars will conclude their group stage campaign against Zambia on 17 August.

With powerhouses like Morocco, Angola, and Zambia in the same group, the margin for error is slim.

Both teams know that a win on Sunday could be pivotal to their quarter-final hopes.

Match Details

Fixture: Kenya vs DR Congo

Kenya vs DR Congo Date: Sunday 3 August 2024

Sunday 3 August 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 local time (1200 GMT)

15:00 local time (1200 GMT) Venue: Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi

Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi Group: A

