Health ministry finally deploys medical interns

The impasse between the medical fraternity and the ministry of health has been diffused after the government agreed to allocate funds for their deployment effective August 3, 2023.

A statement from the Director General of Health Services Dr. Henry Mwebesa said the 1,901 intern doctors will be paid one million Shillings per month as opposed to UGX 2.5m that their predecessors used to earn.

The interns had spent a year without being deployed, which meant that they would not be eligible for certification by the Medical and dental practitioners council without internship report.

The Uganda Medical Association, the umbrella body for all doctors welcomed the deployment.

However, Dr. Okwaro Ebuku, a former President of the Uganda Medical Association and a major negotiator in the current battle says the intern doctors may sue the government in the industrial court to address pay disparity.

