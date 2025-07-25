DR Congo Inks $46 Million Sponsorship Deal with FC Barcelona to Boost Tourism Amid Conflict

In a bold move to rebrand its international image, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has entered into a high-profile sponsorship deal with Spanish football giants FC Barcelona, committing over $46 million to promote the country as the “Heart of Africa” and a premier tourism destination.

According to a contract dated June 29 and reviewed by Reuters, the agreement will run for four seasons, with the DRC paying between €10 million and €11.5 million annually. As part of the deal, Congo’s tourism logo will be prominently displayed on the training and warm-up kits of both the men’s and women’s teams. Additionally, the branding will feature across the club’s advertising platforms, including its official magazine and annual report.

Though not yet publicly announced by either party, the deal positions DRC alongside global tourism campaigns in elite football. It follows similar partnerships the Congolese government has signed with AS Monaco and AC Milan, agreements valued at €1.6 million and €14 million per season, respectively, according to government officials.

Tourism Minister Didier M’Pambia, speaking at the AC Milan partnership announcement in June, emphasised that the strategy is part of a broader push to reposition the DRC as a destination for both tourism and investment. “This is about changing the narrative of Congo,” he said. “We are more than conflict, we are culture, wildlife, adventure, and the true heart of Africa.”

Sports Minister Didier Budimbu confirmed the FC Barcelona deal in comments to Reuters, framing it as a major leap in promoting the country’s untapped tourism potential on a global stage.

However, the sponsorship comes amid ongoing instability in the eastern regions of the country. Rebel group M23 continues to occupy parts of North Kivu province, including the strategic city of Goma. Earlier this year, Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner made headlines when she called on football clubs like Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain to sever ties with Rwanda’s “Visit Rwanda” campaign, accusing Kigali of backing armed rebels operating in eastern Congo.

Barcelona has declined to comment on the sponsorship, and Congo’s tourism ministry has not yet responded to media inquiries.

While critics argue the funds could be better spent on domestic development or security, supporters of the initiative say it is a calculated effort to change global perceptions and stimulate economic growth through international exposure and future tourism revenues.

If successful, the DRC’s foray into football sponsorship may prove a powerful play, not just on the pitch, but in shaping how the world sees one of Africa’s most misunderstood nations.

Comments

comments