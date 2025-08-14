Top African Stars Set to Shine in the 2025-26 Premier League

The 2025-26 Premier League campaign kicks off on Friday, when Liverpool begin the defence of their title at home against Bournemouth.

Egypt star Mohamed Salah is the reigning player of the season and will be bidding to pick up his fifth golden boot as he forms a new-look front line for the Reds alongside big-money signings Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz.

Several fellow African stars have secured high-profile transfers of their own, while there are new arrivals from countries including DR Congo, Morocco, Mozambique and Senegal.

Meanwhile, 50 players from the continent could have their Premier League campaigns interrupted by the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which runs from 21 December to 18 January.

BBC Sport Africa casts an eye over some of the players settling in to new teams and looking to make an impression over the coming nine months.