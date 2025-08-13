African Development Bank Backs Artificial Intelligence Training To Boost Agenda 2063 Implementation Across Africa

The African Development Bank is supporting a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) training initiative to advance the implementation of Africa’s continental development blueprint, Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.

Through its Joint Secretariat Support Office (JSSO), the Bank provided technical and financial backing for the 5th Annual Training Workshop for African Union Member States on harnessing AI for effective monitoring, evaluation, and reporting on the Second Ten-Year Plan (2024–2033) of Agenda 2063.

The five-day workshop, held in Lusaka, Zambia, was jointly organised by the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF). The event brought together representatives from African Union Member States to strengthen their technical capacity in using AI tools and digital innovations to monitor, track, and report on the implementation of Agenda 2063. The training is part of broader efforts to enhance institutional and human capacity across the continent.

Participants engaged in practical sessions on emerging AI platforms, including Ailyse, ChatGPT, Google AI Studio, Google Gemini, and Perplexity, exploring how these tools can improve data analysis, enhance decision-making, and promote evidence-based policy development in line with Agenda 2063 priorities.

The Bank’s support to the workshop reflects its broader commitment to strengthening results-based planning, monitoring, and accountability within the African Union framework, while promoting innovation and digital transformation as key enablers of Africa’s development agenda.

Speaking at the workshop, Abibu Tamu, Lead Programme Co-ordinator at African Development Bank Group, reaffirmed the Bank’s dedication to working closely with the African Union Commission and strategic partners to accelerate the implementation of Agenda 2063, particularly its Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan.

“These tools are not only revolutionising how data is collected, analysed, and reported, they are also enabling more targeted policy interventions and efficient resource allocation,” said Tamu.

The workshop also served as a platform for peer learning and knowledge exchange, with participating countries sharing innovative approaches and best practices in national development planning and results-based reporting.

