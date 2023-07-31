Uganda’s flag flies high at Netball World Cup and Women Afrobasket tourneys

Uganda’s sportswomen in netball and basketball games have brought pride at the international level with outstanding performances.

At the Netball World Cup taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, the She Cranes – Uganda’s National Netball side advanced to the next round of the tournament after securing two victories over Singapore and Trinidad and Tobago.

Sublime shooting ⭐️ Uganda clinch a decisive 74-34 victory over Trinidad and Tobago 🇺🇬#NWC2023 pic.twitter.com/UEE6Tibcsp — World Netball (@WorldNetball_) July 30, 2023

The She Cranes’ first game came with a thumping 79:37 victory over Singapore before they were humbled by defending champions New Zealand 54:44.

To avenge their defeat, the girls came back all guns blazing in the final game of the group with a 74:34 win over Trinidad and Tobago Sunday evening.

To remind you that the She Cranes are not a piece of cake, last year the beat the world highest ranked team Australia and giants Jamaica during the prestigious Fast 5 World Series. They earned fifth place in the classification ranking.

The Gazelles shine at @Afrobasketwomen

Closer to home in Kigali-Rwanda, Uganda’s National female basketball side – The Gazelles – humiliated 11-time Women Afrobasket champions Senegal with a 85-83 victory.

Uganda finished in second place in Group D below Mail and will face DR Congo in round of 16, while the group winners Mali qualified straight to the quarter finals.

