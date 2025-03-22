UPDF Commander of 409 Brigade Col Byaruhanga dies

Col. David Byaruhanga, the Commander of 409 Brigade at Bondo Barracks in Arua District is dead. The 3rd Division Commander, Brig. Gen. Wilberforce Sserunkuma confirmed his death.

Although the details of his demise are still scanty, information obtained indicates that Col. Byaruhanga died on Friday after sustaining injuries from a gunshot by the Allied Democratic Forces- ADF in DRC on Wednesday.

One of the soldiers who reportedly evacuated Col. Byaruhanga says that his boss sustained injuries on the head, chest, legs, and upper thigh. Col. Byaruhanga succumbed to the injuries at Nakasero Hospital where he was admitted.

On Friday, Chris Magezi, the Acting UPDF Spokesman said in a statement that UPDF was attacked by the Cooperative for Development of Congo (CODECO) militia on Wednesday and Thursday at Fataki, Eastern DRC.

He said that the UPDF managed to repulse the attack by killing 242 CODECO Militias in a two-day battle.

“The militias attacked the UPDF blocking force on Wednesday and Thursday in early morning raids (18-19 March 2025) but were repulsed on each occasion with the group sustaining heavy casualties in the process. 31 militias were killed in action on Wednesday, and another 211 died on Thursday morning, yesterday. The UPDF suffered one fatality, while 4 other soldiers were injured over the course of the attacks,” the statement issued reads.

Col. Byaruhanga popularly known as Apa Lobokli in Karamoja left the 405 Brigade located in Kotido district in December 2024 for another deployment in West Nile.

Several people including the leaders in Karamoja have eulogized the soldier who is remembered for contributions to the peace gains in Northern Karamoja.

Rosemary Igira, a peace actor in Karamoja says that Col. Byaruhanga was a peace ambassador and peacemaker in Karamoja.

“I remember him as a peace ambassador and peacemaker for Karamoja; a very strong and hardworking commander, free to all people and a commander with love and humility,” she said.

She adds that Col. Byaruhanga is a soldier who cherished teamwork, believed in consultation, and loved to see the Karimojong people in harmony and peaceful coexistence with all people.

“I refer to him as a game changer for Karamoja after those he succeeded failed,” she added. Igira also remembers Col. Byaruhanga as a God-fearing Man who participated in all church events fully amidst his busy schedules.

“He was always in church earlier than other Christians. I remember his contribution during the preparation for the Paimol Martyrs celebration in October when he participated in making sure the foot pilgrims from Kotido Diocese were transported back after the Martyr’s Day celebration. The Catholic Church will surely miss him,” Igira said.

