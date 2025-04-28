Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Sam Omara Passes Away at 65

Renowned former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sam Omara has died at the age of 65, succumbing to serious health complications. Omara had been battling prostate cancer and kidney failure, undergoing dialysis treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital last year.

During his distinguished career with the Uganda Police Force, ACP Omara served in numerous key roles, including as the Kampala North Police Operations Commander. His time in this position saw him at the forefront of significant events, most notably the 2011 “walk-to-work” protests led by Dr. Kizza Besigye. His handling of these protests elicited varied responses from the public, with some quarters criticizing his methods as overly forceful.

Following his retirement from the police force, Omara transitioned to the private security sector, taking on the role of Deputy CEO at Arrow Security Services. The security firm is owned by Capt. Mike Mukula, who reportedly played a crucial role in seeking support for Omara’s medical expenses. Sources indicate that Capt. Mukula engaged President Yoweri Museveni to assist the former ACP after his family appealed for financial aid. Additionally, the Uganda Police Force had pledged to contribute towards Omara’s medical costs.

Sam Omara’s contributions to maintaining law and order during his time in the Uganda Police Force, as well as his subsequent leadership in the private security sector, have been widely acknowledged. News of his passing has been received with a sense of loss by colleagues, associates, and those who encountered him throughout his career in security and law enforcement. His dedication to service will be remembered by many.