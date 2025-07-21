President Museveni Calls for Household Census in Kampala to Refine Parish Development Model (PDM) Budgeting

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed local authorities in Kampala’s five divisions to establish accurate data on the number of households within their jurisdictions to help in the equitable allocation of funds under the Parish Development Model (PDM).

The call was made on Saturday, July 19, 2025, during his visit to Kyambogo Complex Parish in Nakawa Division, where he met with PDM beneficiaries, including a standout success story, Ms. Mbabazi Lillian.

The President emphasised the need for a data-driven approach to planning and budgeting for the PDM program, highlighting that the uniform allocation of UGX 100 million per parish annually is insufficient for urban centres with dense populations and high demand for financial support.

“So, this is the kibalo (calculation) I want in the town: to know how many parishes and how many homesteads are in each parish so that when we plan, we shall give over one million, plus some additional funding, based on the number of homes in that parish,” said President Museveni.

He noted that urban parishes, like those in Kampala, are experiencing overwhelming demand for PDM funds, and the current funding structure fails to cater effectively to the high number of eligible households.

During the meeting, President Museveni, who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, also toured the poultry enterprise of Ms. Mbabazi, a PDM beneficiary who used her UGX 1 million funding to launch a successful poultry business.

Mbabazi initially purchased 125 broiler chicks with UGX 350,000 and invested the remaining funds in feed and poultry housing. After a month, she sold the broilers for UGX 1.5 million and reinvested in a second round, earning UGX 2.6 million. Her success did not stop there. She later bought 250 more chicks at UGX 700,000 and sold them for UGX 3.2 million. Eventually, she transitioned into layer chicken farming for egg production, purchasing chicks at UGX 6,500 each. After three months, her hens began laying, and she now collects six trays of eggs daily.

Standing beside her husband, Mr. Samuel Rukundo, Mbabazi expressed gratitude to the President and the government for initiating the PDM.

“Now I have some achievements because I was badly off due to COVID-19. My children now go to school, and we’re doing well. I have UGX 3 million in savings and have also started a small juice and chips business,” she said.

Despite her success, she voiced concern over her lack of permanent land, stating that her current residence is on Kyambogo University property, which restricts her expansion.

Moved by her story, President Museveni congratulated Mbabazi for exemplifying the benefits of PDM when effectively implemented.

He offered her UGX 10 million to scale up her poultry business and pledged to buy her two acres of land for permanent settlement and farming. “When I come here and see that Rukundo and Mbabazi have implemented one of the seven items under the four-acre model, then I feel very happy,” President Museveni stated.

Additionally, the President extended UGX 10 million in cash to each PDM beneficiary from the Kyambogo complex parish.

President Museveni used the opportunity to reflect on Uganda’s economic transformation journey since independence. He underscored the challenge of transitioning the population from subsistence farming to a money economy, citing that in the 1960s, only 4% of households were integrated into the monetary system.

He explained that Uganda’s traditional economy revolved around “3 Cs and 3 Ts”—cotton, copper, coffee, tobacco, tea, and tourism. While some communities, particularly in Buganda and Northern Uganda, engaged in commercial farming, the majority remained in subsistence agriculture.

“In my district, Ntungamo, there were six shops for Indians and Arabs. But we had land, banana plantations, and cows, just for home consumption. This has been our struggle,” President Museveni said.

To reverse this, he initiated the four-acre model, a strategic framework advocating for diversified farming focusing on items such as coffee, fruits, pasture for dairy, food crops, and backyard enterprises such as poultry, piggery, or fish farming.

“Those who listened have moved. Masaka focused on coffee and is doing well. Poultry and dairy are also transforming lives,” he remarked.

President Museveni narrated the historical evolution of government-led wealth creation initiatives, from the Entandikwa program through LC structures to NAADS and eventually Operation Wealth Creation (OWC). While OWC saw a marked improvement in integrating Ugandans into the money economy, reaching 61% by 2020, President Museveni expressed discontent over reports of favouritism by UPDF officers.

“I started hearing stories that the soldiers were “baali beegabira bokka” (giving to friends and relatives), spoiling the name of the UPDF. I told them, let the army get out. Let’s give money directly to people at their parishes. If they misuse it, God is there; he will deal with them,” the President said.

He cited the success of Mbabazi as a vindication of the shift to direct disbursement of funds under the PDM.

Highlighting the case of Kawempe Division, President Museveni noted that with 22 parishes each receiving UGX 100 million annually, a total of UGX 6.6 billion has been injected into approximately 7,000 households over the past three years.

“This money, if used wisely, can transform lives. You don’t need a moneylender who charges UGX 400,000 per month, UGX 5.8 million a year. With PDM, you return UGX 1 million plus UGX 120,000 interest in two years,” H.E. Museveni explained, further urging beneficiaries to understand the revolving nature of PDM and not expect lump-sum access to the fund, emphasizing that with patience, all will benefit.

President Museveni’s visit to Kyambogo marked one of the penultimate events of his nationwide PDM sensitisation tour, which has seen him crisscross the country to evaluate impact, inspire uptake, and recalibrate the program’s delivery.

