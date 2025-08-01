UPDF Releases Shortlist for 2025 General Recruitment Exercise

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has officially released the shortlist of aspiring candidates for the 2025 general recruitment exercise. According to a statement issued by the Director of Defence Public Information, Major General Felix Kulayigye, the names of successful applicants are now available on the UPDF website and at all District and Municipal headquarters across the country.

The physical recruitment exercise is scheduled to take place from August 5 to August 15, 2025, at designated recruitment centers in various districts. All shortlisted candidates are advised to report to their respective recruitment venues on the assigned dates with the following: Three passport-sized photographs. An application letter signed by LC 1, DISO, and GISO authorities. Original academic documents

Major General Kulayigye emphasized the UPDF’s commitment to transparency and integrity throughout the process. “Only shortlisted candidates should report to the recruitment centers. The process is completely free of charge, and any form of corruption or forgery will not be tolerated,” he warned. He further cautioned that submission of forged academic or identity documents will result in immediate disqualification and possible prosecution.

Successful candidates will be required to report to Kaweweta Basic Military Training School in Ngoma-Nakaseke District within three days of recruitment for initial training.

The UPDF recruitment exercise is one of the most sought-after career opportunities for thousands of Ugandan youths, with many seeing it as a chance to serve the country while gaining professional development and stability. The army has long maintained its reputation for discipline, professionalism, and patriotism.

“This recruitment presents a vital opportunity for our young people to contribute to national defence and development. We wish all candidates the very best,” added Kulayigye.

The UPDF continues to encourage citizens to remain vigilant against fraudsters and to report any suspicious activities during the recruitment exercise.

For more details, candidates are encouraged to check the official UPDF website or visit their respective District or Municipal headquarters.

