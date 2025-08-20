Uganda Red Cross Launches Innovative First Aid Blended Learning App to Enhance Community Safety

The Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) has launched its First Aid Blended Learning (FABL) App, a digital platform set to transform the way first aid training is delivered and accessed across the country. The app combines self-paced online learning with hands-on practical sessions, equipping individuals, families, schools, and organisations with critical life-saving skills affordably and conveniently.

Speaking during the unveiling, Mr. Robert Kwesiga, Secretary General of the URCS, described the FABL App as a turning point for health and safety training in Uganda. “With First State, we’re leveraging smartphones to deliver first aid training to individuals, families, schools, and organisations,” he said. “This program aims to make first aid training more accessible and practical through digital technology.”

The FABL App provides affordable learning opportunities, with courses starting at just UGX 150, and is available for download on Google Play and the Uganda Red Cross website. Through the platform, participants can learn basic first aid, advanced first aid, CPR and resuscitation, workplace first aid, and family first aid. Learners study theory modules on their phones before attending scheduled practical sessions to consolidate their skills.

State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Esther Davinia Anyakun, who presided over the launch, praised the Uganda Red Cross for its innovation and commitment to public safety. “This milestone is a testament to your unwavering commitment to innovation, community safety, and the transformative power of technology,” she said. “The importance of first aid cannot be overstated. As we all know, first aid saves lives and is often the first crucial link in the chain of survival during emergencies.”

Minister Anyakun noted that the FABL App is particularly vital for remote and underserved areas, where traditional first aid training may be hard to access. She further committed to integrating the tool into the ministry’s Occupational Safety and Health department, ensuring broader adoption in workplaces.

According to the URCS, the FABL App supports Uganda’s digital transformation agenda, aligning with the Health Sector Development Plan, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

By embracing technology, the initiative not only reduces barriers to training but also fosters a culture of preparedness, resilience, and community empowerment. In addition, partnerships with stakeholders, including the Belgian government, are expected to accelerate its rollout and sustainability.

Mr. Kwesiga urged Ugandans to seize the opportunity presented by the app: “I urge everyone to take the first step and enroll in the First State program. Together, we can make a difference and create a safer, more prepared society.”

Minister Anyakun reinforced this call, stressing that the launch should mark the beginning of a national movement where every Ugandan becomes a confident and capable first aider.

With its blend of accessibility, affordability, and practicality, the FABL App is poised to redefine first aid training in Uganda and serve as a model for other countries seeking to integrate digital solutions into public safety and health education.

