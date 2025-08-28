CHAN 2024 Golden Boot Race: Morocco’s Oussama Lamlioui Take Leads So Far

Morocco’s Oussama Lamlioui has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for the Golden Boot at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024, heading into Saturday’s highly anticipated final.

The RS Berkane striker has been Morocco’s most decisive weapon throughout the tournament, netting four goals in three consecutive matches and keeping his composure during the semi-final shootout against Senegal. His form has not only put him at the top of the scoring charts but has also carried the Atlas Lions within touching distance of a historic third CHAN crown.

Trailing him are South Africa’s Thabiso Kutumela and Uganda’s Allan Okello, each with three goals. While their campaigns ended earlier, both forwards left lasting impressions. Kutumela led Bafana Bafana’s frontline with grit despite South Africa’s early exit, while Okello inspired Uganda to a groundbreaking quarter-final appearance — their best-ever finish at the tournament.

A chasing pack of players on two goals includes Madagascar’s Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa and Ahmed Omer of Sudan, as well as Morocco’s Mohamed Hrimat and Sabir Bougrine, Algeria’s Soufiane Bayazid, and Kenya’s Austin Odhiambo and Ryan Ogam. Madagascar, in particular, has showcased remarkable firepower, with Fenohasina Razafimaro and Toky Rakotondraibe also joining their teammates on two goals each. Their combined efforts have made the island nation the surprise story of the tournament, as they prepare for their first-ever CAF senior final.

In total, over 60 players have scored at CHAN 2024, a statistic that underlines both the attacking talent and the competitiveness of the competition. From debutants like Kenya to continental powerhouses such as DR Congo, Algeria, and Nigeria, the goal scorers list reflects the tournament’s diversity and depth.

But all eyes will be on Lamlioui when the final whistle blows in Nairobi. Another goal would not only seal his claim to the Golden Boot but also boost Morocco’s chances of lifting the trophy. Standing in his way, however, are Madagascar’s hungry forwards, determined to write their own piece of history.

As the stage is set for the ultimate showdown, one thing is certain: the Golden Boot race will be decided alongside the champion — and Oussama Lamlioui holds the edge.

Top scorers list at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024:

Players with 4 Goals

Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco)

Players with 3 Goals

Thabiso Kutumela (South Africa)

Allan Okello (Uganda)

Soufiane Bayazid (Algeria)

Players with 2 Goals

Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa (Madagascar)

Mohamed Hrimat (Morocco)

Jephte Kitambala (DR Congo)

Sabir Bougrine (Morocco)

Kaporal (Angola)

Clement Mzize (Tanzania)

Austin Odhiambo (Kenya)

Ryan Ogam (Kenya)

Ahmed Omer (Sudan)

Toky Rakotondraibe (Madagascar)

Fenohasina Razafimaro (Madagascar)

