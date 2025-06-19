Tina Wamala: The defining moment after the oath

I solemnly swear……… is a defining moment for any leader who has vied for a post and they are now ready to take on the leadership mantle and start implementing what they envisioned for their term in office.

When you take an oath, you are committed to inspiring positive change, depending on what legacy you would want to champion, looking at those who have held the same role before, or those who will run the race after you.

Since the inception of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) in 1976, the Association had only been led by four females. I served as the fourth female and twelfth President of PRAU from 2023 – 2025. For me, this was more than stepping into a space that needed leadership, but vision. My leadership was characterised as strategic, inclusive and purpose-driven.

My tenure was marked by clarity of purpose and tenacious execution. Under my stewardship, the association saw a revival of relevance, with the return of the PRAU excellence awards, signifying the importance of recognising and celebrating exceptional PR campaigns and individuals.

We also initiated a mentorship programme aimed at supporting young practitioners navigate the rapidly shifting communication landscape by pairing them with experienced PR practitioners to guide them and impart critical skills required for a PR professional to thrive. Emphasis was on capacity-building initiatives like the National PR Symposium, PRAU Bootcamp, masterclasses and webinars to ensure PRAU had a firm seat at key policy and industry tables.

But beyond the metrics and milestones, my Presidency was deeply personal—an extension of a leadership journey honed through years of communication work in both the public and private sectors. I brought to PRAU a leadership style rooted in service, collaboration and resilience.

Leadership, regardless of gender, transcends titles but is a responsibility and the mindfulness to create impact. Any female aspiring for growth and leadership should prepare and equip themselves with the necessary tools to lead with intent and competence. Professional development and capacity building was the hallmark of my leadership at PRAU. There was a plethora of strategic partnerships we forged during my tenure aimed at exposing PRAU members to international PR experts to be inspired by and to learn best practices from. Our members featured on global and regional fora’s, promoting the Uganda PR flag on the world stage and demonstrating to the world the excellence we exude.

PR professionals are often times overlooked for boardroom positions but I was delighted to defy this misconception when I joined Journey to the Boardroom, an excellent corporate governance programme which sharpened my corporate governance and leadership skills and completely overhauled my perspective and has made me an even more impactful leader.

The journey of excellence is one PRAU continues to pursue and this resonates with me profoundly. I am proud to join a league of Ugandan women who are visionary and ready to make significant strides in boardroom spaces. I hope that I can inspire women to claim their positions in governance and on the decision-making table because I believe we are unstoppable.

The domino effect mirrors my leadership journey – where every step led to my destination and it’s vital to pour energy into your years of service, regardless of the sphere. The legacy we live will be a tag on our chests. I continue on my journey to lead with a deep sense of purpose and I hope more women can aspire and drive the change they want to see. It was an honour to serve as PRAU President and now as Immediate Past President and my confidence is a future where more women forge a pathway to their ambitions and aspire to not just lead from a gender lens but with intent and vision.

The writer, Tina Wamala, is the Immediate Past President of PRAU

