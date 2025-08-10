Digestive Disorders: Surprising Reasons Why You’re Gassy

Another reason you may be gassy has to do with the food you eat. Foods or supplements that are high in fiber are good for you, but they also can make you more gassy. These include:

Beans

Peas

Vegetables, such as broccoli or leafy greens

Whole grains

Fiber supplements containing psyllium

Some research suggests that soaking beans in water for 12 hours can cut the gas-producing material they make.