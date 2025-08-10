Foods That Help Fight Depression

What food helps depression? Antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables are helpful in alleviating depression and mood disorders. People who eat more fruits and vegetables tend to have lower rates of these conditions. Berries have some of the highest levels of antioxidants that fight free radicals – molecules produced in the body that contribute to cell damage, aging, and dysfunction. The damage caused by free radicals is called ‘oxidative stress’. Foods rich in antioxidants may reduce the effects of oxidative stress on mental health. Berries also contain vitamin C, which has been shown to reduce stress. Supplements don’t have the same effect on mood as food-based sources of antioxidants do. Including berries as part of a healthy diet can help combat free radical damage.