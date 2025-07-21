Traditional Leaders Seek Museveni’s Support to Monitor 2026 Elections, Call for Peace and Civic Engagement

A coalition of Uganda’s traditional and cultural leaders has officially written to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, requesting facilitation to actively participate in monitoring the upcoming presidential, parliamentary, and local government elections, citing their vital role in promoting peace, civic education, and post-election reconciliation.

In a memorandum presented by Kwar Adhola Stephen Owor to Vice President Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo on behalf of 14 other traditional and cultural leaders at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on July 16, the leaders emphasized the importance of their involvement in the electoral process while maintaining political neutrality.

“As we embark on this critical period of political campaigns, we urge all Ugandans to remain calm, peaceful, and respectful of one another’s views and opinions,” the leaders said in the memorandum. “We encourage all eligible citizens of Uganda, wherever they may be, to actively and meaningfully participate in the upcoming general elections in fulfillment of their civic duties.”

The leaders expressed their intention to engage in civic education, voter sensitization, and election observation, stating these efforts will be undertaken in a nonpartisan manner that fosters national unity and stability.

“At the end of the elections, we bear the noble task of reconciling opponents, mediating conflicts, and mending broken relationships—even at the family level,” the statement read. “For this, we request that you prepare and facilitate our institutions to undertake these upcoming tasks.”

Among the signatories to the memorandum is Sir Jude Mike Mudoma, Uwelukoosi Umukuuka wa Bugisu. His Information, Media, and Communications Minister, Uweshirifwa Alfred Geresom Musamali, confirmed the details of the memorandum to The Independent, noting its delivery followed the official handover of government-donated vehicles to traditional leaders for community mobilization.

“We recognize the significance of our role in mobilizing our communities to preserve and protect our cultural heritage and support and promote the development agenda espoused by your government,” the leaders wrote. “As apolitical leaders, we appreciate the government’s recognition of our importance in promoting peace, unity, stability, and development.”

In a show of renewed commitment from the government, traditional leaders also received an enhanced quarterly honorarium of UGX180 million each—up from the previous UGX15 million. The move is seen as fulfillment of earlier presidential pledges aimed at strengthening traditional institutions.

Andrew Masaba Kojo, Finance Minister in the Umukuuka’s office, acknowledged receipt of the funds and said they will relieve internal budgetary pressures. “The fulfillment of the pledge by HE the President is timely because it releases our internal funds meant for Umukuuka’s fleet to other priorities in the strategic plan,” he noted.

Beyond elections, the leaders appealed for additional support, including facilitation for their prime ministers—who run day-to-day operations—and acceleration of government projects like construction of palaces, museums, cultural centers, and offices in all gazetted cultural institutions.

They also reiterated calls for the return of cultural properties currently under the management of local governments. “We request that cultural properties of significant cultural, spiritual, and historical value that are still administered by local government be returned to the cultural institutions,” they added.

The leaders extended their gratitude to President Museveni for strengthening the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development under Minister Betty Amongi Ongom, praising the ministry’s role in preserving Uganda’s cultural heritage and building strong linkages with traditional leaders.

As Uganda gears up for the 2026 general elections, the involvement of traditional leaders signals a renewed push for grassroots civic engagement, peaceful participation, and reconciliation—core elements that could shape the tone of the upcoming political season.

