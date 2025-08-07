NRM Tribunal Delivers 46 Rulings in Landmark Decision on MP Primary Petitions

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal has issued 46 rulings from the first batch of petitions arising from the party’s parliamentary primaries, marking what Chairperson John Musiime described as a “major milestone” in their ongoing adjudication process.

Addressing journalists at the tribunal’s offices on Wednesday, Musiime emphasised the significance of the rulings, which follow formal hearings that commenced on July 29, 2025. He explained that each decision was reached through a careful review of the submitted evidence, guided by the NRM Election Regulations 2025, national electoral laws, and principles of natural justice.

While a list of resolved cases was shared, Musiime stressed that it would be inappropriate to publicly announce winners or losers before the concerned parties and their legal teams are formally notified. Rulings are being delivered either through email or collected in person at the tribunal registry.

The tribunal, which has taken an inclusive approach, accommodated a wide range of petitioners—many of whom were not legally represented. “We deliberately adopted a less rigid process. Some petitions were handwritten, others presented via video, and in some cases, testimony was verbal. What mattered was the substance, not the form,” Musiime explained.

High-profile rulings include disputes such as Beatrice Wembabazi vs Harriet Busingye (Hoima District Woman MP), Mukasa Joseph vs Kateshumba Dickson (Sheema Municipality), and Akello Barbara vs Micheon Isaac (Apac Municipality). Other notable decisions involve the hotly contested Lyantonde Woman MP seat, where Doreen Katushabe Birungi was accused by seven rivals of using military influence to rig the election—allegations stemming from her marriage to General Birungi.

Rulings have also been delivered in cases such as: Former Police Officer Anthony Amanya and Zabasheija Godfrey vs Amos Kankunda (Rwampara). Former RDC Fred Pax Kalema vs Sarah Babirye Kityo (Bukoto East, Masaka). Kamali Saulo Sekindi vs Emmanuel Kiyimba (Bukoto Midwest, Lwengo). Matovu Rodgers vs Hajji Muyanja Mbabali (Bukoto South). Multiple petitions from Butaleja, Yumbe, and Mbale (Bunghoko)

Musiime disclosed that several petitions were withdrawn voluntarily, which he hailed as a positive sign of reconciliation within the party. “In some cases, petitioners were more concerned about the electoral process than the actual outcomes. Dialogue and internal resolution are encouraged,” he added.

Despite the heavy workload, with tribunal members often working 14 to 15 hours daily, Musiime reported that the team is on track to meet its timelines. He reaffirmed the tribunal’s commitment to issuing decisions within seven days of each petition’s hearing, barring complex cases that may require additional investigation.

He further clarified that while the party leadership facilitated the tribunal’s formation, its decisions are independently made and strictly guided by the law.

Looking ahead, Musiime announced that hearings for Local Council V (LC5) and mayoral petitions will commence this Saturday under a separate review process.

Accompanied by NRM Director for Legal Affairs Enock Barata, Musiime concluded by promising that more rulings will be read to the media after parties have been duly served—a measure aimed at preserving procedural fairness and legal integrity in the party’s internal democratic processes.

