Katikiro Mayiga Warns Against Trivializing Uganda’s Presidential Race

The Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga, has cautioned that politics is a serious endeavour, describing recent developments in Uganda’s presidential race as concerning.

In a statement shared via his official Twitter account, Mayiga emphasised that politics is “a matter of life and death,” shaped by the policies and decisions of presidents, ministers, members of parliament, and other leaders. He expressed alarm at what he described as the comical manner in which the presidential candidacy is being approached.

“The office of president should be contested by persons with the appropriate pedigree, qualifications, and knowledge, with the ability to initiate solutions for social and economic development and uphold the rule of law in Uganda,” Mayiga said.

The Katikiro also criticised the recent surge in the number of presidential candidates, noting that 190 individuals had declared their intent to contest as of yesterday. He argued that the proliferation of candidates risks diluting the significance of the electoral exercise, potentially discouraging voters and undermining public confidence in the democratic process.

Mayiga’s remarks highlight concerns over the quality of leadership and the importance of ensuring that Uganda’s highest office is contested by individuals capable of addressing the country’s social, economic, and legal challenges.

He concluded by urging political stakeholders and aspiring candidates to approach the presidential race with the seriousness, competence, and integrity the position demands.

The comments add to an ongoing debate in Uganda about electoral preparedness, candidate vetting, and the need for a focused, issue-driven campaign as the country approaches its next general election.

Comments

comments