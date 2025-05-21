Minister Tom Butime: POATE 2025 Underscores Uganda’s Ascent as a Leading African Tourism Hub

The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2025 officially opened its doors today on the picturesque shores of Lake Victoria, marking a pivotal moment for Uganda’s ambitious tourism goals.

Ministers, delegates, and exhibitors from over 50 countries converged at Spake Resort Munyonyo, signalling a robust collective commitment to regional integration and the shared growth of tourism across Africa.

The Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, Tom Butime in his opening address, expressed immense pleasure at welcoming the global tourism fraternity. “We are delighted to once again bring together the global truth in fraternity, to share experiences, forge partnerships, and showcase the benefits of Uganda as the Pearl of Africa,” he stated.

He particularly welcomed fellow ministers of tourism from Kenya, Ghana, and Uganda’s own Minister of State for Tourism, emphasising that their presence was “a clear statement, clear testimony to our collective commitment to regional integration, collaboration and the shared growth of tourism on the African continent.”

POATE 2025, Uganda’s flagship tourism marketing platform, has attracted significant international participation from key source markets including Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, and, of course, Africa.

The Minister highlighted the extensive preparatory activities, including familiarisation trips for over 100 international hosted buyers and media representatives, which he lauded as a “proven model for tourism development globally.”

In an era defined by digital transformation and shifting consumer preferences, the Minister underscored the enduring power of face-to-face engagement. “They allow us to tell our story, demonstrate our value and attract high-quality visitors and investors,” he affirmed. He painted a vibrant picture of Uganda’s current narrative, crediting the NRM government and President for continued peace, stability, and development, including expanded road networks, enhanced air connectivity, and digital access to key tourism sites.

Further emphasising the nation’s diversification efforts, the Minister spoke of fast-tracked development in new tourism products such as cultural trails, community tourism, agro-tourism, faith-based tourism, and meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

“We are investing in training standards as sustainable tourism practices to ensure our industry remains competitive, inclusive, and now more than ever, we need strong, sustained support to scale up these efforts, especially in destination marketing, investment promotion, and regional cooperation,” he urged.

Mr. Vivian Lyazi, Commissioner in the Ministry of Tourism, elaborated on the strategic importance of tourism within Uganda’s National Development Plan Four. He articulated a bold vision for economic transformation, aiming for a tenfold growth, with tourism identified as a “low-hanging fruit” to achieve this.

“One, we need to attract as many people as possible to come to this destination. But more importantly, we need to invest in this destination, because it’s a beautiful destination,” Mr. Lyazi emphasised. He acknowledged the current challenge of inadequate investment, particularly in accommodation and protected areas, and highlighted that the expo would prominently showcase investment opportunities within these sectors.

Diversification remains a key focus, with Mr. Lyazi detailing efforts to harness Uganda’s cultural richness. “How do we harness the beauty, the friendliness, the cultural integrity that we have as Ugandans?” he posed, revealing partnerships with kingdoms and chiefdoms to enhance cultural tourism through palaces and museums.

He also introduced new forms of tourism, including entertainment and sports tourism. “The people from FUFA will be here talking about AFCON, which is coming in, which is coming very soon,” he noted, alongside upcoming events like the Chan tournament and various marathons, all offering significant investment potential.

