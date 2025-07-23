Uganda, Angola Deepen Tourism Ties at ICAO/UN Ministerial Summit in Luanda

Uganda has reaffirmed its commitment to regional tourism and air transport development through a high-level engagement with Angola during the Second International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)/UN Tourism Ministerial Conference currently underway in Luanda.

Leading the Ugandan delegation, Hon. Tom Butime, Uganda’s Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, held a key bilateral meeting on Tuesday, July 22, with Hon. Marcio Daniel, Angola’s Minister of Tourism. The strategic dialogue took place on the sidelines of the continental summit aimed at advancing air connectivity and tourism integration across Africa.

Running from July 22 to 24, the Luanda Conference brings together tourism and aviation leaders to chart a collaborative path for economic growth through enhanced air travel and cross-border cooperation. The theme emphasizes how seamless air connectivity is crucial to unlocking Africa’s tourism potential and achieving long-term sustainability.

Minister Butime noted that Uganda’s active participation in the summit “demonstrates our resolve to position tourism as a cornerstone of economic transformation. Strengthened ties with Angola and other African nations will allow us to address mutual challenges and create practical solutions for the growth of our tourism and aviation sectors.”

Uganda’s engagement aligns with its broader strategy to increase tourist arrivals, enhance revenue generation, and boost the sector’s contribution to national GDP. Often dubbed the “Pearl of Africa”, Uganda is home to rare attractions such as the endangered mountain gorillas, the mighty Murchison Falls, and diverse cultural and ecological experiences.

Angola, with its growing interest in diversifying its economy beyond oil, has signaled strong intent to tap into tourism as a growth sector. The bilateral meeting between Ministers Butime and Daniel explored the potential for improved air routes between the two countries, harmonized visa procedures, and joint promotional efforts.

“This engagement marks a critical step in building practical partnerships to strengthen intra-African travel and tourism,” said Minister Daniel. “Our shared vision for sustainable development is best achieved through integration, innovation, and infrastructure.”

The Luanda conference also supports the aspirations of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritize regional integration, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.

Discussions throughout the summit aim to tackle long-standing barriers to travel in Africa, including limited direct flights, cumbersome visa regimes, and underdeveloped aviation infrastructure.

By fostering policy dialogue and strategic cooperation, Uganda and Angola are positioning themselves as leaders in shaping a new era of interconnected African tourism and air transport systems.

The outcomes of this conference, including the Uganda-Angola bilateral talks, are expected to result in actionable frameworks that stimulate trade, investment, job creation, and cultural exchange — all rooted in a more accessible and vibrant tourism environment across the continent.

