Uganda to Host Historic Rhino Naming Ceremony to Boost Conservation and Tourism

The Ugandan government is set to host its first-ever rhino naming ceremony on September 22 at the Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary in Nakasongola, a landmark event symbolising the country’s remarkable progress in rhino conservation. The ceremony will be presided over by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and represents a key milestone in the ambitious five-year, $11 million “Name A Rhino” campaign aimed at securing and expanding Uganda’s rhino population.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), and the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities. It invites individuals, corporations, and philanthropists to symbolically adopt and name one of 17 rhino calves and juveniles, with all proceeds dedicated to vital conservation activities. These include habitat expansion, veterinary care, anti-poaching enforcement, and community engagement programs that promote coexistence and support livelihoods.

Dr. James Musinguzi, UWA Executive Director, described the event as a celebration of a conservation success story. “We have come a long way from the brink of extinction in the 1980s to now having 48 rhinos in Uganda,” he said. The rhino breeding program at Ziwa, launched in 2006 with just six founding rhinos, has resulted in the birth of 40 Southern White Rhinos, signifying a steady recovery of the species.

The “Name A Rhino” campaign will underpin ongoing breeding efforts and support the strategic plan to reintroduce rhinos into Uganda’s wild habitats, beginning with the Ajai Wildlife Reserve in the West Nile region. State Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Martin Mugarra Bahenduka, emphasized the broader benefits of the translocation, stating that connecting Ajai to the national tourism circuit will expand the rhino’s range and stimulate economic opportunities for local communities through eco-tourism and job creation.

“Rhinos are more than just wildlife; they are an invaluable part of our natural heritage and a catalyst for sustainable growth,” Bahenduka noted. “By naming a rhino, you are giving it an identity, and you are investing in the future of conservation and tourism in Uganda.”

To ensure the success of this initiative, the UWA has established a dedicated rhino translocation committee tasked with safely relocating the animals to Ajai before the end of 2025. Uganda’s National Rhino Conservation and Management Strategy (2018-2028) targets an annual population growth of at least 5%, underscoring the government’s commitment to restoring the species.

Juliana Kagwa, CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board, highlighted the ceremony’s role in showcasing Uganda’s dedication to sustainable tourism. “This event not only protects our wildlife heritage but also strengthens Uganda’s position as a premier destination for eco-tourism and responsible travel,” she said.

The upcoming rhino naming ceremony thus marks a pivotal moment where conservation meets community empowerment and tourism development—ensuring that Uganda’s rhinos thrive for generations to come while contributing to national economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Comments

comments