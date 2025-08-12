Murchison Falls National Park Boosts Visitor Safety with 81km of Electric Fencing

In a move set to enhance both wildlife conservation and community safety, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has completed the installation of 81 kilometres of electric fencing around Murchison Falls National Park. The project aims to curb human-wildlife conflict in the districts of Buliisa, Masindi, Nwoya, and Kiryandongo, where residents have long battled frequent invasions by elephants, buffalo, and other wild animals.

According to Wilson Kagoro, the Warden for Community Conservation at Murchison Falls National Park, the newly completed sections include 22 kilometres in Buliisa, 44 kilometres in Nwoya, and ongoing works covering 5 kilometres each in Masindi and Kiryandongo. The fencing will act as a protective barrier, preventing wildlife from straying into human settlements while safeguarding Uganda’s famed lion and elephant populations.

“This initiative is designed to foster peaceful coexistence between communities and wildlife,” Kagoro told Uganda Radio Network. “It will reduce loss of life, protect crops, and support the livelihoods of people living near the park while preserving the biodiversity that makes Murchison Falls a world-class destination.”

The installation follows years of community petitions and protests over deadly encounters with wild animals. Since 2022, at least 18 people have been killed and dozens injured in Buliisa District alone, with elephants frequently destroying farms. The most recent incident, in February 2025, saw a 53-year-old woman killed and her young grandson seriously injured in an elephant attack.

For tourists, the project signals improved safety during visits to Uganda’s largest national park, known for its breathtaking waterfall, diverse wildlife, and boat cruises along the Nile. By reducing the risk of wildlife straying into populated areas, UWA hopes to maintain the park’s appeal while ensuring conservation efforts are supported by local communities.

Kagoro acknowledged that the fencing work faces delays due to unclear park boundaries, which require community engagement before installation. However, UWA remains committed to completing all 433 kilometres of the park’s perimeter.

Community leaders have welcomed the progress but are calling for swift completion, noting that tourism, agriculture, and conservation all stand to benefit from reduced conflict. UWA has also promised to explore additional measures to protect both people and wildlife, ensuring that Murchison Falls National Park remains a safe and thriving destination for years to come.

Comments

comments