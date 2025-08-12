Col. Nakalema, UK Envoy Commit to Boosting Investor Confidence in Uganda

The Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema, today met with the British High Commissioner to Uganda, H.E Lisa Chesney MBE, in Kampala to strengthen collaboration in attracting and protecting investments in the country.

Speaking during the meeting, Col. Nakalema said SHIPU was established in May 2023 with the sole mandate of expediting government services to investors. She noted that the unit plays a key role in eliminating delays and bureaucratic hurdles in critical areas such as land access in industrial parks, activation of tax incentives, business registration, environmental impact assessments, and power supply connections.

“SHIPU is at the forefront of levelling these procedures so that wealth creators maintain business costs at an all-time low,” Col. Nakalema said.

She highlighted Uganda’s growing international investment appeal, citing the country’s recognition as Africa’s best investment destination in 2024 at the Global Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Awards in Abu Dhabi, and its ranking by Oxford Economics in 2023 as the most attractive economy in the East African Community and third in Africa.

Uganda also won the Greatest Investment Catalyst award at the Go Global Awards in Rhode Island, USA, in 2023 — achievements Col. Nakalema said inspire SHIPU to further enhance investor confidence.

The SHIPU head emphasized the role of both foreign and domestic investment as a cornerstone for Uganda’s socio-economic transformation, adding that Uganda values the role of foreign missions like the UK High Commission in promoting the country’s investment opportunities.

She also showcased the Uganda Electronic Investors Protection Portal (EIPP), managed by SHIPU, which provides investors with verified information, allows them to make inquiries, and safeguards them from fraud during the investment process.

H.E. Lisa Chesney commended SHIPU’s work in protecting investors from delays and corruption, noting that such efforts create a favourable investment climate.

“Corruption impedes development and I’m grateful that the Government of Uganda has established entities like SHIPU to fight the vice,” she said. “We will work together with SHIPU to assure investors that they are being protected because they contribute significantly to Uganda’s economic development.”

The British envoy reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties with Uganda, pledging to encourage more UK investors to explore opportunities in the country.

