Uganda and Kenya Set to Co-Host 4th Coast Tourism Conference in Malindi

East Africa’s tourism sector is gearing up for a major boost as Uganda and Kenya prepare to jointly host the 4th Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference and Exhibition from 27th to 28th October 2025 at Ocean Beach Resort and Spa in Malindi, Kenya.

Held under the theme “Leveraging Youth Innovation and Technology for Responsive and Inclusive Tourism,” the conference will showcase how digital tools and young innovators are redefining tourism to make it more inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive.

The event builds on the Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism Cooperation signed by both countries on 30th July 2025, creating a framework for joint promotion, knowledge-sharing, and capacity building.

During the Kampala launch, Ambassador Paul Mukumbya, Consul-General of Uganda in Mombasa, underscored the importance of tourism as a bridge between the two nations.

“Tourism is one of the strongest bridges connecting Uganda and Kenya. By collaborating on promotion and marketing, we enhance global visibility while reinforcing the social and economic ties of our region. This conference ensures both countries complement, rather than compete, in showcasing their unique attractions,” he said.

Representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Charles Ssentongo, Chief of Protocol, described tourism as central to Uganda’s growth strategy. “The Government aims to grow tourism revenue from US$2 billion in FY2022/23 to US$50 billion by FY2039/40. Tourism is central to our economic diplomacy, youth empowerment, job creation, and sustainable development,” he noted.

Tourism exchange between Uganda and Kenya remains strong. In 2024, over 466,000 Kenyans visited Uganda, while 225,559 Ugandans travelled to Kenya, thanks to improved connectivity and expanded services by airlines such as Kenya Airways. Since 2022, the Uganda Consulate in Mombasa has advanced the Uganda-Kenya Coast Partnership, with previous conferences in Mombasa, Diani, and Kampala drawing hundreds of delegates for B2B networking, collaborative marketing, and destination promotion.

Key stakeholders praised the sustained momentum. Shakira Rahim Lamar, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Affairs at Uganda Airlines, emphasised collaboration and service as pillars of regional tourism. Juliana Kaggwa, CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board, applauded Ambassador Mukumbya’s leadership, affirming Uganda’s global recognition as “the Pearl of Africa.”

Private sector players also weighed in. Stephen Asiimwe, CEO of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda, stressed the role of youth and technology: “The youth in tourism are not just beneficiaries; they are innovators, entrepreneurs, and storytellers. Empowering them to reimagine tourism is an investment in sustainability.”

From Kenya’s side, Mr. Herbert Mwachiro of Kilifi County highlighted the complementary strengths of both destinations—Uganda’s wildlife and cultural heritage paired with Kilifi’s beaches and marine ecosystems. Meanwhile, Amb. Dr. Suleiman Ibrahim Roba, Deputy High Commissioner of Kenya to Uganda, commended the initiative as a vehicle for deeper regional cooperation.

Amb. Mukumbya concluded by reaffirming the diplomatic value of the platform: “This is more than a conference; it is a mission to position Uganda and Kenya as partners in global tourism. By harnessing youth energy, technology, and regional unity, we can transform tourism into a shared engine of growth and understanding.”

The conference will feature young innovators who have developed platforms to make East Africa’s tourism experience more accessible across various price points, catering to both modest and high-end travellers.

Comments

comments