Juliana Kagwa Appointed New CEO of Uganda Tourism Board
The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has appointed Juliana Kagwa as its new Chief Executive Officer, signaling a fresh strategic direction for the country’s tourism promotion efforts. Kagwa, a seasoned marketing veteran with nearly two decades of experience in leadership and brand strategy, steps into the role previously held by Lilly Ajarova, who transitions to Senior Presidential Advisor on Tourism.
Kagwa’s appointment comes at a crucial juncture as Uganda’s tourism sector continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and seeks to further solidify its position as a competitive destination in East Africa and beyond. Her extensive background in brand building, regional leadership, and stakeholder engagement is expected to inject new energy and strategic focus into the sector.
Before joining UTB, Kagwa served as Group Sales and Marketing Director at the South African-based Seed Co Group. A significant portion of her career, 17 years, was spent at Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), where she held influential senior leadership positions, including Corporate Relations Director and Marketing & Innovations Director. This rich experience has equipped her with a deep understanding of market dynamics and effective brand communication, making her an ideal fit to lead UTB’s initiatives.
As CEO, Kagwa’s primary focus will be on reinvigorating Uganda’s tourism sector through sustainability, innovation, and enhanced domestic engagement. Her proven track record in building strong brands and fostering robust stakeholder relationships positions her to drive significant growth and development in the industry.
Kagwa’s predecessor, Lilly Ajarova, significantly contributed to the professionalization of tourism marketing during her tenure as UTB CEO since January 2019. Under her leadership, Uganda saw increased international visitor arrivals and an expanded global tourism footprint. Ajarova was instrumental in diversifying Uganda’s tourism offerings, notably promoting sports tourism as a new product. Her new role as Senior Presidential Advisor on Tourism will allow her to continue providing invaluable guidance to the sector.
With Juliana Kagwa now at the helm, the Uganda Tourism Board is poised to leverage her expertise in branding and communications to capitalize on Uganda’s rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and diverse wildlife, aiming to attract visitors from around the world.