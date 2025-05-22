Tourism
Gen Museveni: Uganda’s Tourism Future Rests on Sustainable Transformation and Regional Unity, POATE 2025 Kicks Off
The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2025 officially commenced on Wednesday at Speke Resort Munyonyo, unveiling a robust vision for the sector’s future rooted in sustainable transformation and strengthened regional cooperation.1 President Yoweri Museveni’s keynote address, delivered with conviction by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, painted a vivid picture of Uganda’s commitment to building a tourism industry that is not only economically vibrant but also environmentally conscious and socially inclusive.
Under the timely and globally relevant theme of “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” POATE 2025 has drawn an impressive gathering of over 3,000 delegates from more than 50 countries. This significant international participation underscores the growing global interest in Uganda and the broader East African region as premier tourism destinations.
“This theme is not only timely. It is bold, strategic, and globally relevant,” stated President Museveni in his address. He continued, “In a world marked by environmental challenges, digital disruption, and evolving traveler expectations, tourism must transform itself into a force for inclusive growth, climate resilience, and technological advancement.” The President emphasized that the expo serves as a powerful platform “to reaffirm our shared commitment to shaping a tourism sector that uplifts communities, protects our ecosystems, and fosters deeper cooperation across borders.”
POATE 2025 is envisioned as a vital gateway not just for Uganda, but for the entire East African Community and indeed, Africa at large.2 “It provides a vital platform for the formation of cross-border networks, trade synergies, and investment opportunities that benefit all participating nations,” the President affirmed.3 He highlighted that the “business-to-business sessions, knowledge exchanges, exhibitions, and familiarisation trips” planned over the coming days hold the potential to “translate into long-term economic growth, destination visibility, and livelihood improvement across regions.”
Uganda’s dedication to making tourism a cornerstone of its socio-economic development was further emphasised. The President pointed to “the Government of Uganda, through its Vision 2040 and the Tenfold Growth Strategy,” as firmly committed to this transformation. This commitment, he noted, is manifested in “continued investment in tourism infrastructure, product diversification, and capacity building, all designed to create an enabling environment for private sector growth, community participation, and international collaboration.” Uganda’s sustainable approach aligns with “the principles of green growth, digital adoption, and cultural preservation.”
The East African Community’s commendable efforts in promoting regional tourism integration also received strong recognition. President Museveni lauded collaborative instruments such as the Single Tourist Visa, the East African Tourism Marketing Strategy, and the East African Tourism Platform, which are collectively “positioning the region as one seamless tourism destination.” He explained that these initiatives “enable tourists to explore our shared natural wonders, cultural riches, and heritage sites without the hindrance of bureaucratic borders. They allow investors to think regionally, and not just nationally. They encourage tour operators and hoteliers to form cross-border linkages and deliver enhanced travel experiences.”
Underscoring the industry’s intrinsically collaborative nature, the President declared, “We must recognise that tourism, by its nature, thrives on cooperation. No single country can stand alone in today’s interconnected tourism market.” He stressed that collaboration is the key to unlocking the sector’s full potential, whether the focus is on “developing multi-country circuits, addressing climate-related risks, promoting peace and stability, or improving air connectivity.”
In a clear call to action, President Museveni highlighted the global forces reshaping tourism – “climate change, technological advancements, changing traveller demographics, and the push for sustainability.” He asserted, “The countries and regions that will lead tomorrow are those that embrace partnerships today.” POATE 2025, he concluded, provides this crucial opportunity to bring together diverse stakeholders to “form the synergies needed to respond to these shifts and build a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready tourism sector.”
The President extended his sincere gratitude to all who made POATE 2025 a reality, including the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, EAC partners, exhibitors, and international delegations.4 He delivered a heartfelt invitation to international guests: “We invite you to go beyond the expo and immerse yourselves in the finery of Uganda. From the snow-capped peaks of the Rwenzori Mountains to the thundering Murchison Falls, from the rich heritage of our diverse cultures to the warmth of our people, Uganda has a story to tell and experiences to offer that you will never forget.”
President Museveni urged all delegates to “renew our resolve to work together—to develop joint marketing platforms, harmonise policies, invest in innovation, and support each other in our efforts to transform tourism into a true catalyst for sustainable development.” With these powerful words, Prime Minister Nabbanja, on behalf of the President, officially declared the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo 2025 open, setting the stage for days of fruitful discussions and collaborations aimed at elevating Uganda’s status as the “Pearl of Africa” on the global tourism map.