Arua City Gears Up to Host World Tourism Day 2025: Spotlight on Sustainable Transformation

Arua City is buzzing with anticipation as preparations intensify to host the national celebrations of World Tourism Day 2025 on September 27th. The global event, established by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), aims to raise awareness about the transformative power of tourism in shaping economies, cultures, and the environment.

This year’s theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” reflects a growing emphasis on the sector’s role in driving inclusive development and environmental resilience—a message Arua City leaders are keen to amplify on the national stage.

During the inaugural planning meeting held at Arua City Council Hall, Emmanuel Angudubo, Assistant Town Clerk, hailed the selection of Arua as a “golden opportunity” for the city and the wider West Nile region.

“This is more than just a celebration—it’s a chance to position Arua as a viable tourism and investment hub. Every sector must rise to the occasion and deliver their roles with diligence,” Angudubo told the meeting.

Fred Wathum, Senior Tourism Officer for Arua City, echoed the enthusiasm, saying that hosting this year’s national event will bring long-term benefits to the region.

“This platform will unlock visibility for the entire West Nile, attracting investments in hospitality, cultural tourism, eco-tourism and more. Our business community, local governments, and cultural institutions must prepare to take full advantage,” Wathum emphasised.

Local leaders and sector heads have applauded the government’s decision to host the event in Arua, noting that it will offer vital exposure and stimulate regional economic activity. However, they have also appealed to national organisers to ensure that local service providers—especially SMEs—are given priority in areas like catering, transport, entertainment, and security.

With over 4,000 guests expected, the hospitality industry across Arua and neighbouring districts like Nebbi, Maracha, and Koboko has swung into action. Hotels, guesthouses, and lodges are already mobilising staff, upgrading facilities, and preparing tailored tourism packages for visiting guests and dignitaries.

Tourism stakeholders believe this event could mark a turning point in Arua’s journey from a transit city to a tourism destination. Known for its rich cultural diversity, proximity to East and Central Africa’s borders, and stunning natural attractions such as the Ajai Wildlife Reserve and River Nile trails, Arua is being reimagined as a cornerstone for sustainable tourism in northern Uganda.

As September 27 approaches, all eyes will be on Arua—not just for the celebration, but for the potential legacy it could inspire for tourism-led transformation across Uganda.

