Trillionaire Trump: The Aim by 2030

President Donald Trump has made himself the grand dealmaker. “I am a dealer and I make deals; that’s what I do, I make deals.”

In a repeated comment, he recently told Inkstick, that he had told a New York Times reporter ten years ago, he said; “When you’re dealing, and that’s what I am, I’m a dealer. You don’t go in with plans. You go in with certain flexibility. And you sort of wheel and deal.”

He said the US had been taken advantage of by many countries. “Look, for years we’ve been ripped off and taken advantage of by China and others ….” This was Trump’s method of declaring a national economic emergency. He claimed that the United States has been mistreated by foreign countries that advantageously sell consumer goods to the US, but then put up trade barriers to make American-made goods unattractive and uncompetitive in their own countries.

Many analysts see this Trump’s transactional foreign policy as being motivated by Trump’s personal interests. His outlandish acts of outrageous use of presidential power, is what he has termed as, “trade is a lynchpin for everything”. And so, he has shaken the world by these historic levels of uncertainty and tariff volatility.

That is the dealing and wheeling he is doing when he announced, set and imposed a sweeping tax of more than 10% on goods imported into the United States from about 150 countries. And for China, he upped it to 145%, the highest he imposed on any country. He termed it as “a trade war”. In effect what Trump introduced was a “shock-and-awe strategy to get a win.”

From this dealing, almost instantly, more than US Dollars 5tn was wiped off the value of global stock markets since. Then, investors braced for further volatility as the Oval Office appeared unwilling to back down. Some stocks eventually recovered somewhat.

On Wall Street, the Standard and Poors (S&P) 500 Index, one of the benchmark US stock indices, got close to entering the Bear market territory – when an index has dropped more than 20% from its most peak; and the shareholders lose their investments. This was one of the biggest stock market slumps in history.

In the New York Stock Exchange, S&P led the other major traders of: the Dow Jones Industrial Average; Nadsdaq Composite Index; Boston Stock Exchange (BSE): Chicago Stock Exchange (CHX), International Securities Exchange (ISE), Miami Stock Exchange (MSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE), Philadelphia Stock Exchange (PHLE) and the Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE).

Across the world, global markets were all rattled significantly and similarly : Asian markets were led by Japan’s Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 Index. They involved: the Hong Kong’s Stock Hang Seng Index; China’s Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), Taiwan’s Stock Exchange (TWSE) and Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE).

In Europe, it affected the UK’s Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE – normally referred to as Footsie); Germany’s DAX Index; France’s CAC and Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange.

S&P leads in the Wall street dealing in more than 500 companies for the stocks. This highlights more than 20,000 US companies that trade in stocks for the great number of Americans. It affected the well-known companies like; Apple, Amazon and Walk Mart. These corporations span various industries, including technology, healthcare and manufacturing.

But what amounts to all this, is his approach to most major policy issues; and as to: “What’s in it for me?” He has promised himself that by 2030 when he leaves the Oval Office, he will be a trillionaire.

In the stock market slump, some companies actually made a lot of money. Trump may have been seeing that target, when he said that there were situations where there was two billion dollars a week.

Trump is a golf-club-and-casino mogul, who is so obsessed with opulent decor that he reportedly has a “gold guy” slathering finishes on the fixtures and furnishings to the Oval Office. Trump continues to enjoy income streams from scores of luxury properties and business ventures, many of which are worth tens of millions of dollars, according to a financial disclosure form.

Released by the Office of Government Ethics, Trump’s 2025 financial disclosure spans 234 pages in all, including 145 pages of stock and bond investments, with Trump’s signature.

One of the largest sources of income on the form is of US Dollars 57 million he received from his ownership stake in World Liberty Financial, the crypto-currency start-up platform launched last year. The form shows that World Liberty’s sales of digital tokens have been highly lucrative for Trump and. Trump’s three sons, Donald Jr., Eric, and Barron, are listed on the company’s website as co-founders.

Separately, Trump’s meme coin, known on crypto markets simply as $TRUMP, was not released until January and is therefore not subject to the disclosure requirements for this form. .

Many of Trump’s key assets are held in a revocable trust overseen by Donald Trump Jr., his eldest son. This includes more than 100,000 shares of Trump Media and Technology Group, the social media company that went public in 2024. Trump is the largest shareholder, and his nearly 53% is worth billions of dollars.

Comments

comments