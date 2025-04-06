Connect with us
U.S. Revokes All South Sudanese Visas Over Repatriation Standoff

In a dramatic diplomatic escalation, the United States has suspended the issuance of all visas to South Sudanese citizens and revoked those already granted, citing a breach of international obligations by the government in Juba.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the announcement late Friday. Rubio accused South Sudan’s transitional government of refusing to cooperate with the repatriation of its nationals.

“I am taking actions to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and to restrict any further issuance to prevent entry into the United States, effective immediately,” Rubio posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Rubio said the move follows repeated failures by South Sudan to accept the return of its citizens ordered removed from the United States, a stance he described as a “clear violation of international norms and responsibilities.”

The suspension affects all visa categories and is expected to impact hundreds of South Sudanese students, professionals, and families currently residing or intending to travel to the United States.

Washington has in the past imposed targeted visa sanctions on individuals in South Sudan over corruption and obstruction of peace efforts, but this marks the most sweeping measure yet against the entire population of the young East African nation.

South Sudanese authorities have yet to respond officially to the announcement, though analysts say the move could further strain relations between the two countries, particularly when Juba is already under pressure to meet benchmarks for democratic transition and peace.

The United States was a key backer of South Sudan’s independence in 2011, but ties have deteriorated in recent years due to concerns over governance failures, human rights abuses, and stalled political reforms.

It remains unclear how long the suspension will remain in place. However, Rubio indicated the restrictions could be reviewed if the government in Juba demonstrates “willingness to fulfill its obligations under international law.”

 

