Uganda and Somalia Reaffirm Strong Bilateral Ties, Vow United Front Against Terrorism

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his Somali counterpart, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, have recommitted to strengthening bilateral cooperation and regional peace following high-level talks during President Mohamud’s one-day official visit to Uganda on April 5, 2025.

The two leaders held extensive discussions focused on security, defense cooperation, and regional stability, particularly the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in Somalia and the broader Horn of Africa.

In a joint communique issued after the meeting, both presidents hailed the contributions of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and the Somali Security Forces in the fight against Al-Shabaab, praising their sacrifices and progress toward peace.

“We commend the commencement of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and urge for adequate, predictable, and sustainable funding for its success,” the statement read.

The leaders also emphasized the importance of the upcoming Extraordinary Summit of Troop Contributing Countries to AUSSOM, scheduled for April 25, which is expected to reinforce regional coordination in the fight against terrorism. President Mohamud expressed appreciation to President Museveni for convening the summit and fostering regional leadership on security.

A key highlight of the visit was the signing of a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), forming part of a broader Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation. Uganda’s Minister of Defence, Hon. Jacob Oboth Oboth, signed on behalf of Uganda, while Somalia’s Minister of Internal Security, Abdullahi Sheik Ismael Fara-Tag, signed on behalf of the Somali government.

“This agreement enhances structured military collaboration between our two countries,” Minister Oboth noted during the ceremony.

The ministers also announced intentions to expand cooperation into areas including education, sports, and immigration management, and committed to convening both the Second Joint Permanent Commission and an Investment and Business Summit in the near future.

On labour relations, the leaders welcomed progress on a draft Bilateral Labour Agreement, recently submitted by Uganda’s Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to Somalia’s Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs. The agreement is expected to boost safe and regulated labour migration between the two countries.

Beyond bilateral matters, both leaders reiterated their commitment to African integration under platforms such as the East African Community (EAC), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the African Union (AU).

They also jointly appealed to the international community to step up support for Somalia’s institution-building efforts, climate resilience programs, and humanitarian response initiatives.

President Museveni commended the determination of the Somali people in rebuilding their nation, while President Mohamud saluted Uganda’s steadfast role in Somalia’s stabilization since 2007.

As the visit concluded, President Mohamud formally invited President Museveni to visit Somalia — an invitation the Ugandan leader graciously accepted, with dates to be arranged through diplomatic channels.

The visit marks a significant milestone in East African diplomacy, with both nations reaffirming their shared vision of peace, development, and unity across the region.

