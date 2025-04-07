Why URC Halted Passenger Trains on the Kampala–Mukono Route

Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) has temporarily halted all passenger train operations between Kampala and Mukono due to a track embankment failure at Namanve, a key section along the route.

The suspension, which began on April 6, is expected to last until April 14, 2025, as engineers work to restore the integrity of the affected railway infrastructure.

In a statement issued on Sunday, URC said the embankment failure compromised the safety of the railway line, making it necessary to suspend all commuter and passenger train services along the corridor.

“Our technical team is currently on site and working tirelessly to restore the affected infrastructure,” the statement read. “We are committed to ensuring that train services resume safely and efficiently by 14th April 2025.”

The Kampala–Mukono commuter service is a crucial mode of transport for many daily travelers, especially during peak hours, offering an affordable and relatively quick alternative to road transport. The sudden halt has raised concern among regular passengers, many of whom now face longer commutes and higher transport costs.

While URC did not provide specific details on the cause of the embankment failure, such incidents are often linked to heavy rains, poor drainage, or aging infrastructure — issues that have historically affected the country’s railway system.

URC apologized for the inconvenience caused and urged the public to remain patient as restoration efforts continue. Passengers are encouraged to follow updates through URC’s official communication channels.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges facing Uganda’s railway network, even as the government continues to invest in revitalizing rail transport as a sustainable and efficient alternative for urban and intercity travel.

