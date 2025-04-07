Police Bust Counterfeit Cement Syndicate in Luwero, Two Arrested

The Territorial Police in Luwero district have launched a full-scale investigation into a counterfeit cement operation uncovered on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Kasana Market and Kalongo zone, both located within the Luwero Town Council.

According to ASP Twiineamazima Sam, the PRO for the Savannah Region, the operation was sparked by a tip-off received on Friday, April 4, 2025, by the Officer in Charge of Luwero Police Station. The report alleged that a hardware shop situated along Kasiso Road in Kasana was involved in the production and sale of counterfeit cement.

Acting swiftly, police apprehended a suspect, Onyango Ronald, and secured the scene. A team comprising the District Police Commander (DPC) Riso, District Internal Security Officer (DISO), Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO), and OC CID later joined to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

A coordinated search was carried out at the hardware store and Onyango’s residence in Kalongo zone. Authorities recovered several exhibits, including bags of suspected counterfeit Tororo, Hima, and Fundi cement, empty branded packaging bags, and raw materials suspected to be used in the production of fake cement.

Two suspects—Onyango Ronald and Mutesasira Dauda, are currently in custody to assist with ongoing investigations. Police have since registered a case of counterfeit products, recorded statements from witnesses, and collected samples for expert analysis.

The affected cement companies—Tororo Cement, Hima Cement, and Fundi—have been notified and invited to provide official statements as part of the inquiry.

“We are actively pursuing leads to establish the extent of the operation and ensure all those involved are brought to justice,” ASP Twiineamazima noted. “Counterfeit construction materials pose a serious risk to public safety, and we are committed to dismantling such criminal networks.”

