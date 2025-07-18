President Donald Trump Orders Justice Department to Release More Jeffrey Epstein Documents Amid Controversy

US President Donald Trump has announced that he has directed the Justice Department to produce additional documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, responding to mounting public interest and calls for transparency in the high-profile case.

In a recent statement, President Trump said he asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to provide any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to court approval. It remains unclear whether Trump intends for these documents to be made public immediately, as such releases typically require judicial consent.

The announcement follows President Trump’s threat to sue The Wall Street Journal over a recent article claiming that a bawdy birthday greeting bearing Trump’s name was sent to Epstein in 2003, years before Epstein faced sex crime charges.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the letter featured a typewritten note framed by a hand-drawn outline of a naked woman, styled as an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein. The letter allegedly concluded with the words: ‘A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday and may every day be another wonderful secret.’

President Trump vehemently denied the authenticity of the letter, calling it fake and distancing himself from the crude message and drawings. He described the newspaper’s reporting as false, malicious, and defamatory and warned of legal action against its owners.

President Trump’s directive comes amid increasing pressure from his supporters demanding the release of grand jury transcripts and flight logs connected to Epstein’s case. Attorney General Bondi quickly followed up, confirming that the Justice Department was prepared to move swiftly to unseal the grand jury materials.

Grand juries determine whether sufficient evidence exists to file charges, though their decisions require validation by trial juries. It remains unclear whether the documents Trump referred to relate to Epstein’s early 2000s Florida case or the 2019 federal charges preceding Epstein’s death in custody.

Attorney General Bondi recently tempered earlier promises of major revelations, including the release of an Epstein client list naming high-profile associates. She confirmed that no such list was found and reaffirmed the official ruling that Epstein died by suicide.

This caused frustration among many of President Trump’s staunch supporters, some calling for Bondi’s resignation for failing to deliver the anticipated evidence. Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk praised the President’s push for renewed transparency as a victory for grassroots advocacy.

Background on Epstein’s Case

Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death, officially ruled a suicide, sparked widespread conspiracy theories. Epstein’s criminal record dates back to the early 2000s, when he was convicted for soliciting prostitution from a minor in Florida.

