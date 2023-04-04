Trump’s day in Court is a historic moment

Donald J. Trump, the immediate former President of the United States is scheduled to appear in Court in New York and be charged with a criminal offence later today in a case that has heightened tensions in America’s politics.

The case carries huge historic importance as Trump will become the first former President to be charged with a criminal offence.

International media is reporting that Trump is expected to be charged with falsifying accounting records for his Trump administration by including expenses for buying a prostitute as part of his organization’s expenses.

The case has attracted immense attention across the United States and beyond, in part due to the fact that the former President has declared intension to run for office, another rare move for a former President to try to reclaim the presidency after losing it.

Trump’s supporters have gathered in large numbers in New York to protest what they call political persecution by the Democratic-led administration in the Tate of New York.

His supporters say that the charges have less to do with law and order but rather more to do with trying to stop him from running for president again.

