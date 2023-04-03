Connect with us
Ruto’s call for dialogue with Odinga helps to eases tension, earns him praise in Kenya

Kenya’s President William Ruto while speaking on the government’s plan to engage the Opposition led by Raila Omoro Odinga

Kenya’s Opposition leader Raila Omoro Odinga on Sunday called off planned protests after President William Ruto offered to talk to his opponents about some of their grievances.

Although the police had threatened to block the protests, Odinga’s camp had planned what they called the mother of all demonstrations today Monday, in what they described as an effort to force the government address runaway cost of living.

But Ruto’s latest move to hold talks with Odinga has not only helped to ease tensions in the country, it has earned him praise as a statesman by putting the interests of the country above political differences.

In a speech announcing the peace talks, Ruto said: ” I have carefully listened to the issues raised by my friend Raila Odinga. In times like these, it is not about who is right or who is wrong. Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak but it is also what it takes to sit down and listen.”

Prof. Lumumba, one of Kenya’s leading academics, hailed the decision to hold talks with the opposition which influenced Odinga’s cancellation of protests.

Lumumba said: “All Kenyans of goodwill should be glad that demonstrations have been cancelled. We must reason together as patriotic Kenyans. Our Motherland must never be sacrificed at the Altar of temporal political interests.”

